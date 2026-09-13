Modern College Football Powerhouse Plummets in AP Poll After Week 2 Loss

First, it was a close win. Then, it was a loss. And now one of college football’s most dominant modern programs finds itself in freefall in the latest AP top 25 rankings and losing its place as one of the country’s clearest playoff contenders.

Once again, a preseason No. 2 team out of the Big Ten finds itself heading in the wrong direction in the polls, throwing their expectations into the shredder and raising more questions than answers two weeks into the 2026 season.

One Little Drop, Then a Big One

Oregon came into the year sitting just behind Ohio State as the perceived second-best team in college football, boasting elite returning production and a young head coach who seemed to be in position to finally make a run at the national championship.

Then, after a narrow touchdown win against Boise State as 25 point favorites, the Ducks slipped from No. 2 to No. 6, and now coming out of a stunning upset loss on the road against unranked Oklahoma State, they fell further still, to No. 21 in the new poll.

Preseason Hopes and a Narrow Escape

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That initial No. 2 ranking was the highest position in a preseason poll for any Oregon football team in program history, coming off posting double-digit wins in each of the previous four seasons under Lanning, including deep College Football Playoff runs.

A roster loaded with returning talent and some high-profile transfers fueled widespread belief among analysts that this could finally be the year the program claimed its first national championship. Then they started playing.

That confidence took an early hit in Week 1. Hosting Boise State as heavy favorites, Oregon needed a late 62-yard touchdown from Dakorien Moore to escape with a seven-point win. Dante Moore had nearly 390 yards and 3 scores, yet the Ducks still trailed by double digits in the first half and looked vulnerable against a Group of Six opponent.

Stunning Defeat in Stillwater

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any lingering benefit of the doubt vanished this past Saturday. Going to Oklahoma State, the No. 6 ranked Ducks were outgained 554-281 and finished on the wrong end of a 39-31 loss that could’ve been worse if not for two Oregon takeaways.

Two of its touchdowns came on interception returns, masking how thoroughly the Cowboys actually dominated the Ducks on the field. That result sent the Big Ten hopefuls tumbling 15 spots in the poll, their lowest ranking in four years.

What Happens Now?

Oregon’s schedule offers little mercy. Upcoming games against ranked Big Ten foes, including USC, leave scant room for further missteps if Oregon wants to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff again.

Two weeks of uneven play have exposed potential cracks in a roster once viewed as championship caliber. Whether this early stumble becomes a season-defining collapse – like preseason No. 2 Penn State’s was a year ago – will depend on how quickly Oregon corrects course.

For a program built on high expectations, the margin for error has suddenly become razor thin.