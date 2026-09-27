Most Underrated College Football Teams in Week 5 AP Poll

As college football leaves September, another wild week on the gridiron leaves teams shooting up and down the AP poll. But the voters don't get everything right. In fact, here are 5 teams that didn't get a fair shake in the AP Poll for Week 5.

LSU (down 1 spot to 11th)

The Tigers played a ranked foe as a 3-point home favorite, won 35-6, and fell down a spot. Yes, A&M is actually awful. But it took LSU's domination to make that case final. The Tigers outgained A&M 506-197. That's credible even if the opponent is Arkansas or Vanderbilt. LSU is basically one bad drive from being in the top 5. Given the state of the SEC, the Tigers seem likely to be clilmbing back there. So why move them down?

Texas Tech (down 1 spot to 12th)

Likewise, Texas Tech won their game 49-14 and took a one step drop in the poll. How dominant were the Red Raiders? DB Austin Romaine scored two pick-sixes, meaning he personally equalled out Sam Houston State on the scoreboard. In another week where the Big 12 looked credible, there was no reason to drop the league's top team.

Wisconsin (not included)

Luke Fickell and Wisconsin didn't get the jump into the top 25 despite an impressive Week 4 win. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers moved to 3-1 on the year by taking down the then-No. 13 Nittany Lions 24-20 after falling behind 17-0. Wisconsin still didn't taste the top 25, as Missouri lost to Mississippi State and instead held the No. 25 spot. To reiterate, both teams are 3-1, both with losses to ranked opponents, with Wisconsin beating the No. 13 team on the road while Missouri's best win is probably Week over Kansas.

Duke (not included)

4-0 Duke poleaxed William & Mary 62-7 and sstill didn't make the top 25. The Blue Devils' 4-0 start isn't shocking, but they did best Illinois on the road and handle Tulane in Week 1. Running back Nate Sheppard is one of the best backs in college football and in a weak ACC, Duke is potentially the second-best team in the conference. But not worth of the top 25 yet, at least to the voters.

North Dakota State (not included)

The Bison didn't have a Week 4 game, but their 4-0 start deserves a second look. Despite being an FCS powerhouse, North Dakota State was not expected to fare well in the transition to FBS football They're 4-0, atop the standings of the Mountain West with UNLV and could be the CFP buster this season. All they do is win, and if that's not enough for the top 25, it should probably draw a more serious look than six votes in the AP poll.