Most Underrated College Football Teams in Week 6 AP Poll

PEvery week, a group of media members voteA on college football's top 25 teams for the Associated Press poll... and some would argue that every week, on some level, the media get it wrong. Teams get dropped for arbitrary reasons, bumped up too much without good cause, or just frankly overlooked. Here's the rundown on teams that didn't get a fair shake in the Week 6 AP Poll.

Texas

The Longhorns lost in a rivalry game on the road on a walk-off field goal, and slid from No. 1 to No. 7. Meanwhile, the Ohio State team that Texas defeated back in Week 2 is staring down at them from the No. 4 slot. It's not that Texas shouldn't drop-- it's that the drop felt a little steep for such a tough loss, and that the team they bested to claim the No. 1 spot is still ranked ahead of them that felt a bit strange.

Kentucky

The Wildcats were an obvious pick are getting knocked out of the poll a week ago after winning as a road underdog. They're No. 15 now, which at first glance seems about right. But other than an early disregard for Kentucky, there's no reason they should be below teams like Ole Miss, Missouri, or Tennessee. Mizzou's resume is highlighted by wins over now-unranked Florida and Texas A&M and a loss to Mississippi State. Tennessee beat Auburn and Arkansas and lost to Texas. Kentucky took down A&M and LSU and took its only loss to Alabama. For that matter, Ole Miss edged past LSU and squeaked past Louisville while getting crushed by unranked Florida. The Wildcats could easily be several spots higher in the poll, if the SEC's teams were ranked based on performance and not pre-season expectations.

Oklahoma

The Sooners took down the No. 1 team in the nation but remain unranked while two-loss LSU remains in the top 25. The Tigers lost to Ole Miss and Kentucky, while Oklahoma lost to Michigan and Georgia. Still, if the questiojn is the superior win, that one is now definitely in Oklahoma's column. There's only one two-loss team in the top 25, but then, there's only one two-loss team that's taken down No. 1.

James Madison

For that matter, the two-loss Tigers sit in the top 25 and 6-0 James Madison is currently 31st with 29 total points. Yes, the problem is clear-- James Madison doesn't have a bunch of glamorous wins. It's not as if power four teams want to face off with a team that's produced Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney and is now lead by Billy Napier. But wins are wins-- JMU can only play the teams on its schedule and it continues to win there.