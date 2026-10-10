Texas vs. Oklahoma Predictions, Best Bets and Props for Red River Rivalry in College Football Week 6

The No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 6 college football action in the SEC.

The Red River Rivalry used to be a high-scoring affair every single season, but in the new college football landscape, the total is set in the 30s for the 2026 edition of the game.

If you're wondering how to bet on this game, I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite bets for this marquee matchup, and then you can place your bet at the best college football betting sites in the country.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Oklahoma +7.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-105)

Hollywood Smothers UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Oklahoma +7.5 (-110)

These have been two of the best defenses in the country to begin the season. They are first and third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, and first and 11th in opponent success rate.

Meanwhile, both teams rank outside the top 40 in virtually every single offensive metric, and Oklahoma is barely inside the top 100 in a lot of areas, including ranking just 91st in college football in adjusted EPA per play. If this game ends up being a defensive affair, which I think it will be, I'll bet on the side that's getting more than a touchdown worth of points.

UNDER 38.5 (-105)

I see no choice but to bet the UNDER. As I wrote above, these have been two of the best defenses in the country. The Sooners rank atop all college football teams in several metrics, including opponent-adjusted EPA per play and opponent success rate.

I don't trust either quarterback, and I have no faith in either offense to be able to put up points in this rivalry game. Give me the UNDER.

Hollywood Smothers UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The best part of both defenses is Oklahoma's ability to stop the run. They rank fifth in opponent EPA per rush and first in opponent rush success rate, while allowing just 3.2 yards per carry, 23rd in college football.

Because of that, I'm betting the UNDER on Hollywood Smothers' rushing yards total. This will be the best run defense Smothers has faced so far this season.

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Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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