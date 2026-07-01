National Powerhouse Tumbles in Updated 2027 College Football Recruiting Rankings

A new head coaching face in the SEC took over one of college football’s most famous programs and has spent this offseason building a legitimate recruiting contender this cycle.

But after some notable moves made by rival schools across an active summer evaluation period, that program has slipped out of the top five of the recruiting rankings in a reshuffle of the best schools on the talent acquisition front for 2027.

Gators on the downswing?

For a long time, Florida was considered a top five recruiting outfit in this cycle thanks to an aggressive and successful effort put forward by new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall.

But now the Gators find themselves trending in the opposite direction when looking at the latest national team recruiting rankings, with Rivals analysts pushing Florida down two spots to the No. 7 position from its previous No. 5 placement in their latest update.

That’s despite adding a few net commitments – bringing their total to 24 pledges – since the previous update, but Florida’s overall recruiting score slipped to 91.428 from 92.47.

Why the drop?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More than any actual negative recruiting trends inside the Gators program, it was more other positive developments at competitor schools in what turned out to be a very active June period that resulted in a change at the top of the national rankings.

June was a very busy month across college football recruiting, with hundreds of commitments being announced, including over 130 blue chip prospects, creating significant movement as teams filled out classes with top flight talent.

Florida’s additions since the previous ranking update were depth-oriented and specialist additions rather than star-power upgrades, bringing on three-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, long snapper Jaydee Lane, and place kicker Aaron McWilliams.

As a result, the Gators’ overall score – which Rivals creates by an algorithm that averages prospect ratings into team ratings – fell because its increase was lower than that of other schools that landed more consequential commitments during the same time.

Florida is still very strong

Don’t let the slip trick you: the Gators are still attracting high end prospects in 2027.

Maxwell Hiller, the consensus national No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman, pledged to Florida in April and hasn’t budged from that decision.

Other key additions include No. 19 wide receiver Elias Pearl, No. 10 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, and No. 11 ranked quarterback Davin Davidson, a collection of talent that still warrants a convincing top ten national ranking.

Who tops the rankings?

Updated Industry Team Recruiting Rankings as Rivals Summer Signing Day kicks off📈



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Read: https://t.co/s1lwnPc2Ks pic.twitter.com/kkiMwMRVNU — Rivals (@Rivals) July 1, 2026

Texas A&M is still the unchallenged No. 1 team in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle with 25 total commitments, including six five-stars and 10 four-stars led by No. 1 offensive tackle and fifth-ranked prospect Mark Matthews.

Notre Dame boasts 21 pledges in the No. 2 position with offensive tackle Oluwasemiloe Olubobola highlighting a group that includes three five-star recruits.

Miami, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the top-five in the latest rankings, with two of those schools potentially in line for a swap as the Buckeyes and Hurricanes are in a race for No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs , currently an OSU recruit, but with Miami in pursuit.