Elite 4-Star QB Snubs Four College Football Powers in Recruiting Announcement

One of the most consequential quarterback prospects coming out of high school in the college football recruiting class two years from now has already made his commitment decision in a move that could change the balance of power in the SEC in the future.

Four-star, No. 6 ranked 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence locked in an early commitment announcement that gives one of college football’s powerhouse programs a solid foundation to build from, and leaving competitors having to start over.

Where is the QB headed?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lawrence, the highly-touted signal caller from Plantation, Fla., announced his intention to play for Texas as part of the school’s 2028 recruiting class, becoming the first commitment for Steve Sarkisian in the cycle in the process.

Texas entered Lawrence’s recruitment relatively late compared to other schools, but made a very strong, prioritized push for the quarterback, who impressed scouts at a sophomore football camp in Austin last summer, when he already had 20-plus offers.

From there, the Longhorns extended their own offer, and hosted Lawrence on several visits to Austin, where he described a uniformly positive experience after meeting with Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.

Who missed out on him?

Michigan was one of Lawrence’s five finalists and emerged as the primary late competitor against the Longhorns in a two-program race for the quarterback, who took productive visits to Ann Arbor over the previous few months.

Kyle Whittingham’s program was a serious contender with strong mutual interest and their recent success landing other high-end talent and overall appeal kept UM competitive deep into the QB’s thinking.

Two other notables were involved

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence also received a serious offer from Texas A&M and he included the school, currently ranked No. 1 in the 2027 class, among his five finalists, visiting the campus over the spring and making positive connections with Aggies personnel during the trip.

Insiders were high on Mike Elko’s outfit gaining momentum with the quarterback, but didn’t appear to have enough to emerge in the final perceived top-two battle between Texas and Michigan, especially as the Longhorns built stronger traction late in the process.

Lawrence also named Miami as one of his finalists and remained in serious contention until the end, getting an offer very early in his recruitment, with some reports saying the Hurricanes were involved when the hometown quarterback was just 12.

He made reported visits to Miami over the last several months, including a promising spring practice visit, throwing in front of Hurricane coaches, and he emphasized how impressed he was with the program’s resurgence under Mario Cristobal.

An elite QB prospect

Lawrence emerged as one of the most highly rated prospects at his position in the burgeoning 2028 class, being named the No. 2 quarterback nationally by ESPN analysts, and as the No. 6 signal caller when taking an industry weighted average of expert recruiting opinion.

Analysts call Lawrence a consensus four-star prospect and a top 75 player at any position.

Ultimately, it was the Longhorns’ developmental prospect at the quarterback position that won the day against the other schools in contention.