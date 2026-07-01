College Football's No. 1 EDGE Emerges as Priority Flip Target for Historic Powerhouse

The most important edge rusher in the country has already given his verbal commitment to one of college football’s most prominent programs, but that hasn’t stopped two others from looking to get him to defect to their side.

Consensus No. 1 nationally ranked and five-star defensive end David D.J. Jacobs, Jr. has been on the books as a pledge to one Big Ten powerhouse for several months, but has not been quite willing to say his recruitment is over just yet.

That could be just enough for one school, and potentially a second, to pull off what would be arguably the biggest flip in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

Jacobs is a Buckeye

For now, anyway.

The edge rusher initially gave his commitment to Ohio State near the end of the 2025 calendar year, and he hasn’t budged from there, coming off another very strong official visit to Columbus, and is scheduled to be in town for a couple games again this fall.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson was instrumental in the effort to get Jacobs’ verbal, which came just before Ohio State played Miami in the College Football Playoff, and the prospect highlighted the school’s stability and developmental acumen as reasons.

But the Canes are in hot pursuit

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one school that was a legitimate threat to the Buckeyes before Jacobs’ commitment, it was Miami, and they’re once again on the march looking to remind him why they’re the ideal landing spot before he puts pen to paper.

“They are going to push like hell,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said of the Hurricanes’ effort to flip Jacobs from the Buckeyes.

They’re in a decent position to push, too. Mario Cristobal’s program was, after all, the perceived leader for Jacobs earlier in his process before Ohio State made a very strong late push that resulted in his commitment there in December.

Flipping high-profile prospects is something the Hurricanes have done well this cycle, too, nabbing No. 2 cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia, No. 5 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant from LSU, and No. 12 cornerback Ai’King Hall from Oregon.

Now, their focus is set on stealing Jacobs from the Buckeyes, but another SEC program could throw their weight around before all is said and done.

Kirby Smart wants in

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Georgia remains a credible contender to grab Jacobs, who is a double legacy prospect, as the summer evaluation period heats up.

His father, David Jacobs, played defensive tackle for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2001 under Mark Richt – the former Georgia and Miami head coach who is also the younger Jacobs’ godfather, another very strong personal tie – and his mother, Desiree, played basketball at UGA.

Those are some very deep roots for the Buckeyes and Hurricanes to contend with, especially when adding in Georgia’s own arguably unmatched recent success under Smart’s leadership recruiting and developing front line defenders for the NFL.

Jacobs – the No. 1 edge rusher in the country, according to Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports analysts alike this cycle – has stated that his recruitment isn’t quite over yet, and there appears to still be plenty to sort out before it is.

(Rivals)