Pat McAfee names the No. 1 team in college football entering Week 11
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined The Pat McAfee Show this week fresh off the Buckeyes’ commanding 38-14 win over Penn State, and the ESPN host didn’t hold back in his praise. McAfee teased Day while acknowledging what everyone already knows about the current College Football Playoff rankings, which place OSU atop the sport.
“This guy’s got the No. 1 team in the country. On Tuesday night, they crowned you guys!” McAfee said. The line drew laughs on set, but it carried the truth of Ohio State’s dominance. Despite McAfee’s joke, Day has continued to push a message of humility and focus inside the locker room. The Buckeyes are unbeaten, ranked first in the country, and appear to be hitting their stride entering November.
For Ohio State fans, this is familiar territory under Day and McAfee has already praised the Buckeyes this season, but the coach insists the team hasn’t accomplished anything yet. His mantra of “prove it every week” remains the same even with the Buckeyes perched atop the rankings.
Ohio State Offense Surges Behind Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith
The Buckeyes’ latest win showcased the firepower that keeps them atop the national rankings. Julian Sayin completed 20 of 23 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns, joining Geno Smith as one of only two FBS quarterbacks since 1985 to post three games in a season with at least 300 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and an 85% completion rate or better.
Jeremiah Smith was again spectacular, finishing with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His one-handed grab late in the fourth quarter drew national attention and sealed the victory. “I didn’t want Julian to throw an interception, so I decided to make a play,” Smith said after the game.
Day credited his players’ poise after a tight first half turned into a dominant finish. “We saw how they were playing us in the first half, felt we had a chance to get behind them and called those plays,” he said.
Ohio State’s balance has also improved with running back CJ Donaldson punching in key short-yardage scores while Arvell Reese continues to anchor a defense that remains one of the best in the Big Ten. Reese earned Big Ten and national defensive player of the week honors after recording 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against Penn State.
The Buckeyes will travel to face the Purdue Boilermakers at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.