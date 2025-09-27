Pat McAfee names the best team in Big Ten on College GameDay
During Saturday’s broadcast of College GameDay, ESPN college football personality Pat McAfee weighed in on the Big Ten’s hierarchy with a decisive opinion. He pointed to the defending national champions and made it clear who he views as the league’s top team heading into a pivotal weekend. The comments came as the spotlight shifted toward one of the week’s marquee matchups, setting up Ohio State’s trip to Seattle for a clash against Washington.
McAfee left no ambiguity in his take, saying, “Ohio State’s reigning national champion, is the number one team in the nation.”
His co-host, Desmond Howard, offered a slightly different perspective. While acknowledging the Buckeyes’ position, Howard singled out another program that caught his attention. “Listen, the most impressive team I’ve seen was Indiana last week,” Howard said. The exchange underscored two views of the Big Ten: Ohio State as the current gold standard and Indiana as an emerging contender.
McAfee Backs Ohio State As Big Ten’s Best
McAfee’s remarks added another layer of attention to an Ohio State team already under the microscope as the nation’s top-ranked program. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game at Washington with a perfect record and a résumé that includes a season-opening win over then-No. 1 Texas.
The declaration on GameDay served as both validation of their current standing and a reminder of the target they carry into hostile environments.
Howard’s counterpoint highlighted the Big Ten’s depth. Indiana’s performance the previous week impressed him enough to challenge the narrative that the conference is a one-team race. While he stopped short of calling the Hoosiers the best, his comment reflected a belief that there is more balance than the polls suggest.
Together, the two takes framed the Big Ten discussion heading into Week 5, balancing dominance with potential disruption.
Ohio State-Washington Set For High-Stakes Clash
The Buckeyes now prepare for a road trip to Husky Stadium, where Washington has built a 22-game home winning streak. Ohio State’s defense has yet to give up a rushing touchdown this season, while Washington counters with one of the country’s most prolific ground attacks led by Jonah Coleman and dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
Both teams bring undefeated records into the matchup, though their paths have differed. Washington has feasted on lesser opponents so far, while Ohio State already boasts a signature win. The Huskies’ offense, averaging more than 500 yards per game, will face a defense that has allowed only 5.3 points per outing. It is a classic strength-versus-strength scenario, amplified by a cross-country trip and one of the loudest settings in college football.
McAfee’s endorsement of Ohio State reinforces the stakes. If the Buckeyes validate his claim in Seattle, they maintain momentum toward another playoff push. If Washington breaks through, the conference landscape and the national conversation could shift overnight.
No. 1 Ohio State will face Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.