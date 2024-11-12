Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
As the College Football Playoff selection committee prepares its second top 25 rankings of a historic 2024 season, let’s take a shot at predicting what teams will land where in the poll.
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
Predicting the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
25. Iowa State. A second-straight loss throws a wrench into the Cyclones' conference title hopes but they're still in the mix and as such should stay in the rankings this week.
24. Army. A nice win over North Texas and its terrific offense keeps the Black Knights in the mix, but the committee will keep a close eye on Army's next game, against Notre Dame.
23. South Carolina. The Gamecocks knocked off a good Vanderbilt team on the road behind a strong rushing performance and should make the rankings this week after getting snubbed the first time.
22. LSU. A second-straight loss, and an ugly one to Alabama, should put the Tigers out of the playoff conversation, but with two SEC losses could still be in the mix for the conference title.
21. Missouri. A win over Oklahoma may not impress the committee as much and sitting near the bottom of the first rankings doesn't bode well for the Tigers' playoff hopes.
20. Clemson. A double-digit win on the road against Virginia Tech helps the Tigers, who sit in second place in the ACC, but they need a quality win, and have a date at Pitt this week.
19. Louisville. The Cardinals will almost certainly stay in front of Clemson after winning in Death Valley two weeks ago and coming off a bye week.
18. Washington State. A path to 11-1 is well within striking distance for the Cougars.
17. Colorado. Sitting in second place in the Big 12 after taking out Texas Tech on the road, the Buffaloes control their destiny in the conference title picture.
16. Kansas State. Off this past weekend, the Wildcats should move up after other teams ahead of them lost their games, but they need help in the top of the Big 12 mix.
15. Texas A&M. Coming out of their off week, the Aggies play New Mexico State for Cupcake Week, but their signature win over LSU looks a little less interesting after what Alabama did to the Tigers.
14. SMU. Also off this past weekend, the Mustangs jumped into pole position in the ACC standings after Miami's loss.
13. Boise State. Other poll movements could have the Broncos fall one spot despite their win at Nevada, but they're still the Group of Five favorite in the current playoff seeding.
12. Notre Dame. Trouncing the Seminoles won't impress the committee too much, but that is what's expected of the Irish, who face a tougher test against AAC darling Army this week.
11. Georgia. The committee should put the Bulldogs behind both of the teams they lost to after a disappointing 28-10 loss at Ole Miss, and now every game going forward is a must-win, starting with a huge date against Tennessee this week.
10. Ole Miss. That 1-2 start in SEC play seems like a distant memory as the Rebels' have come to life, but they still need help in the conference title race. That dominating win against South Carolina also looks better now.
9. Alabama. Jalen Milroe ran through LSU's defense for 4 touchdowns in a rout to stay in the playoff mix, the kind of test the committee likes to see teams pass.
8. BYU. A very close win at a struggling Utah could either impress the committee or give it pause considering the competition, but this is still the undefeated favorite to win the Big 12 title.
7. Miami. Undefeated no more, the Hurricanes couldn't mount another comeback in a loss at Georgia Tech, but the committee likely won't punish them too much.
6. Indiana. The committee is still skeptical of the Hoosiers despite their perfect record, but a win against Michigan should be enough to move up 1 or 2 spots in the new rankings.
5. Penn State. A win over Washington is the first step out of the Ohio State loss and looking ahead to a very winnable schedule.
4. Tennessee. That win against Alabama looks better in retrospect after the Tide pounded LSU, but we'll know more about the Vols in their road test against Georgia this week.
3. Texas. Losses by Georgia and Miami leave some room in the top four, and the Longhorns should take advantage after humiliating Florida.
2. Ohio State. The Buckeyes built on their big win at Penn State by throttling Purdue in a 45-0 shutout but there's still a big date at home against Indiana in two weeks.
1. Oregon. The Ducks keep winning and should be clear for the top spot again after spanking Maryland.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams