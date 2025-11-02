Projecting the new Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 11
We likely won’t see any changes among the six highest-placed teams in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings coming out of Saturday’s action, but after that, they’ll have some decisions to make following some notable losses.
What will the coaches come up with as we move deeper into November football? Here’s what the Coaches Poll rankings could look like heading into Week 11 action.
Projecting the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings
1. Ohio State. No change expected after the Buckeyes smacked Penn State on the back of Julian Sayin’s historic efficiency.
2. Indiana. Another 50-burger for the Hoosiers, who demolished Maryland to stay perfect.
3. Texas A&M. The Aggies were off this week, but earned two first-place votes last time out after smacking LSU.
4. Alabama. Also off this week, the Crimson Tide have won 7 straight games.
5. Georgia. A little close for comfort, but the Bulldogs finally edged rival Florida.
6. Oregon. Idle on Saturday, the Ducks return on the road against Iowa in Week 11.
7. Ole Miss. The coaches liked the Yellow Jackets a little more than the Rebels, but that will change after the Wreck got wrecked by NC State.
8. BYU. An expected jump of two places for the idle Cougars, thanks to losses by Tech and Miami.
9. Notre Dame. Jeremiyah Love finally broke through to get the Irish past Boston College and the Golden Domers are still in the playoff hunt.
10. Texas Tech. A confident win over Kansas State sets up a huge Big 12 test against undefeated BYU next week.
11. Virginia. The Hoos did just enough to get past Cal, although the justification for their being ranked at all, a win over Florida State, doesn’t look so convincing now.
12. Louisville. A win over Virginia Tech puts the Cards at a solid 4-1 in ACC play, and it’s possible they don’t lose again.
13. Oklahoma. Some tough defense and just enough offense at the right time saves their playoff chances with a huge win at Tennessee, but there’s no margin for error the rest of the way.
14. Texas. Arch Manning came alive, dealing under pressure to take down a red-hot Vandy and stay in the SEC title mix.
15. Georgia Tech. The first loss of the Wreck’s season, at unranked NC State.
16. Vanderbilt. Down bad early on, the Dores nearly made a comeback for the ages, but lost at Texas and fall to 7-2 at a bad time.
17. Tennessee. A third loss likely dooms the Vols’ playoff chances after a mistake-filled effort at home against Oklahoma.
18. Missouri. Off this week, the Tigers get a shot at undefeated Texas A&M at home.
19. SMU. That big win over Miami propels the Mustangs to a 4-1 record in the ACC.
20. Miami. A drop for the now two-loss Hurricanes, who dropped another one to an unranked opponent, this time SMU.
21. Michigan. Bryce Underwood isn’t doing it right now, but Jordan Marshall carried this team in a too-close win over lousy Purdue.
22. Utah. Trashing Cincinnati at home is good for a bump for the Big 12 hopefuls.
23. Memphis. A modest rise for the American Conference hopefuls after taking out Rice and moving to 8-1.
24. USC. Back in the Coaches’ rankings this week after beating Nebraska on the road, combined with Houston’s loss opening up a path.
25. Cincinnati. The coaches could keep the Bearcats in their top 25, even after a bad loss at Utah, given their other relative strengths.
Predicting the AP top 25 rankings for Week 11