Ranking college football's 10 best Week 4 matchups
- Michigan State Spartans
- USC Trojans
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Baylor Bears
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Memphis Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Missouri Tigers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Michigan Wolverines
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Utah Utes
- Auburn Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Florida Gators
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
College football's Week 4 arrives with rivalry heat, ranked collisions, and conference stakes tightening by the snap. Brands with national pull meet risers trying to turn September into a launchpad. Quarterbacks will grab attention, yet line play and depth will settle who stays unbeaten and who absorbs their first bruise.
From Miami Gardens to Norman and Salt Lake City, the board offers resume-building games across the country. One-loss hopefuls must steady the ship, while unbeaten contenders face their first real resistance. The result is a slate short on filler and long on consequence.
10. Michigan State vs. No. 25 USC
Michigan State enters 3-0 after a shaky nonconference run and mounting injuries to key offensive pieces Nick Marsh, Makhi Frazier, and Luka Vincic. USC is 3-0, newly back in the AP Top 25, and eager to validate that number in its Big Ten opener at the Coliseum.
The series is tied 4-4 and dormant since a 1990 bowl meeting, but it now returns with real league weight. The Spartans must find protection and rhythm, while the Trojans look to keep a balanced pace after a road win at Purdue.
9. Arizona State vs. Baylor
Arizona State stabilized after a road stumble at Mississippi State by outpacing Texas State behind Kenny Dillingham’s tempo. Baylor reset after a season-opening loss to Auburn with wins over SMU and Samford, and the Bears’ offense has begun to find timing in space.
Expect high leverage on third downs and explosive plays on the edges. The Sun Devils have speed to win vertically, while Baylor’s best path is early efficiency and red-zone precision at McLane Stadium. With Big 12 play underway, separation comes from turnovers and finishing drives.
8. Arkansas vs. Memphis
Arkansas nearly matched Ole Miss score for score before falling 41-35, powered by Taylen Green’s 305 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. The Razorbacks’ offense travels, yet the secondary must hold up after surrendering big chunks through the air.
Memphis arrives 3-0 with a defense that smothered Troy and an ascending receiver duo in Cortez Branham Jr. and Jamari Hawkins. It is a marquee home showcase against a Power Four opponent, and the Tigers’ clean operation must meet SEC speed at the snap.
7. South Carolina vs. No. 23 Missouri
South Carolina’s quarterback picture is uncertain after LaNorris Sellers exited last week, which could shift more responsibility to veteran Luke Doty. That injury cloud meets a Missouri team leaning on a rugged identity and home field.
Running back Ahmed Hardy has been a catalyst, and the Tigers’ defense has tightened early in the year. For the Gamecocks, complementary football matters, since special teams cannot carry the load twice in a row. Missouri’s recent home form in the series adds a layer of confidence.
6. Tulane vs. No. 13 Ole Miss
Tulane gets a national stage to size itself against a ranked SEC opponent it last saw in 2023. The Green Wave must string efficient possessions and protect their defense from extended fields.
Ole Miss has mixed tempo with quarterback steadiness, including a strong showing from Trinidad Chambliss in relief. Whether Austin Simmons is available or not, the Rebels’ perimeter skill stretches secondaries thin. Tulane’s counter is winning early downs and limiting yards after the catch in space.
5. No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska
Michigan’s defense has forced multiple takeaways in every game and pairs that with a reliable ground approach. That formula meets Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has opened at a blistering clip with 77 percent completions and eight touchdowns without a pick.
If the Wolverines compress explosive plays and own field position, they tilt this into their preferred script. If the Cornhuskers hit shots and protect the ball, Memorial Stadium will swing. The winner steps forward as a real factor in a crowded Big Ten race.
4. No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana
Curt Cignetti’s Indiana has embraced detail and ball security, now hosting under the lights with a chance to validate a fast start. Illinois counters with Luke Altmyer’s efficient start, plus a special teams threat in Hank Beatty, who doubles as a productive receiver and dangerous punt returner.
Cignetti praised Bret Bielema’s disciplined roster and defensive disguises, and that respect mirrors the matchup. Indiana must win turnover margin and avoid short fields. Illinois needs protection answers and a steady run game to free Altmyer outside structure.
3. No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 16 Utah
Utah has muscled its way up the polls with top-10 scoring defense and a surging offense, including three straight 200-plus yard rushing efforts. Quarterback Devon Dampier’s 73 percent completion rate underscores an efficient, on-schedule attack.
Texas Tech brings pace and pressure that can stress even organized fronts. The hinge is third down: the Utes have lived there, converting at an elite rate, while the Red Raiders want to flip the math with tempo. Physicality versus velocity is the core tension in Salt Lake City.
2. No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma
Auburn beat Oklahoma 27-21 last year, and now Jackson Arnold faces his former team in a setting thick with subplots. The Tigers’ front must sort protection after six early sacks allowed, while the Sooners plan to crank pressure and squeeze windows.
Coaches Brent Venables and Hugh Freeze meet in a game with SEC relevance that will echo for weeks. Ball security and explosives will define the arc. The cleaner operation should own the fourth quarter in Norman.
1. Florida vs. No. 4 Miami
Florida and Miami renew a rivalry layered with recruiting gravity and statewide bragging rights. Florida needs a sharper outing from DJ Lagway after turnovers at LSU, and the Gators’ defense has to finish drives to keep this late.
Miami thumped South Florida and looks balanced with speed at every level. The Hurricanes can tilt this by controlling tempo and limiting hidden-yardage mistakes on special teams. The margin is execution in scoring territory at Hard Rock Stadium.
A Saturday built on separation will send some brands soaring and others back to the drawing board. The night ends in Miami Gardens with Florida and Miami pushing for pole position in their state and beyond.