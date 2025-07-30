Ranking college football's 10 most expensive game days in 2025
Like food and housing and just about everything, college football is getting more expensive all the time, and that's certainly true for fans going to the stadium on Saturdays this coming fall as the cost of attendance at games continues to rise as we head into the 2025 season.
As expected, tickets themselves account for most of the cost, but food and beverage prices and parking fees also make attending college football games a considerable investment for most fans.
Oddspedia counted up all the dollars and cents and came up with a ranking for the most expensive game days in the country on average for two fans heading out to the stadium this fall.
Good news for Wake Forest fans: your gameday experience is the cheapest in the Power Four this season, ranking fifth-lowest nationally in ticket prices thanks to a 49 percent decrease in costs from last season at a time when most other schools are marking up their prices.
Here are the 10 most expensive game day experiences college football fans will face this year.
Ranking College Football's 10 Most Expensive Game Days in 2025
10. Kansas
Total cost: $265
Jayhawks fans may not have counted pennies during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when the team went 9-4 combined in home games, but they may question an investment that rose by almost 17 percent last year after KU went 1-5 in its home stadium. And that’s after shelling out 50 bucks for parking, according to these figures.
9. North Carolina
Total cost: $267
North Carolina looks to get all it can after hiring Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in NFL history, to lead the Tar Heels this season. For just the second time since 1983, Carolina sold out all its home games, and this year’s sellout marks the earliest in school history for football. At a cost: it’s a 36 percent increase in prices for fans this year, the most on this list.
8. Texas A&M
Total cost: $268
The good news? Texas A&M fans saw the lowest increase in costs among the 10 most expensive game day experiences in college football, with prices rising just 4.1 percent from last year. The bad news? They still have to pay some of the highest prices for hot dogs in the country, the fourth-most of any fans. That’s after you hand over 40 bucks to park.
7. South Carolina
Total cost: $277
With a better team comes a higher bill for Gamecocks fans, who will pay an estimated 12 percent more to attend games at Williams-Brice Stadium, where South Carolina is 9-4 over the last two seasons, and quite dominant in those victories, beating opponents by more than 22 points on average.
6. UCLA
Total cost: $284
You’re better off taking the bus to the Rose Bowl and sneaking some of your own food and drinks to watch the Bruins, which went 1-5 in home games last season and lost those contests by 15 points. Not to mention UCLA fans will pay an estimated $34 minimum for beers, the second-highest such cost at any college football stadium this year.
5. Georgia
Total cost: $289
Georgia fans may not mind paying to watch their teams play between the hedges, where the Bulldogs have won 32 straight games, not losing since 2019, but it’s still pretty steep, as Sanford Stadium is home to the third-most expensive tickets of any team in college football, according to Oddspedia’s estimates.
4. Notre Dame
Total cost: $291
This price doesn’t include a lot of the travel costs that Notre Dame fans have to pay out given many of them fly in from around the country on Saturdays. In addition to the tickets, Irish supporters dole out $40 for a parking spot and that much again for a pair of hot dogs and sodas.
3. Texas
Total cost: $292
Texas made huge strides during its first season as members of the SEC, finishing as runner-up in the conference championship game, and that success has translated to slightly higher costs for fans, up almost 14 percent from last year, but at least they’ll pay the second-lowest for hot dogs of any SEC school this fall.
2. Alabama
Total cost: $295
Crimson Tide fans will see their average Saturday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium go up by an estimated 17.6 percent from last season, the most expensive ticket in the SEC and the second-highest cost in college football, according to Oddspedia, and more than 30 percent of that bill will come from parking and concessions.
1. Colorado
Total cost: $302
Coach Prime never fails to attract attention and interest, and Colorado is definitely looking to profit from the experience while it can, emerging as the only school to eclipse the $300 mark this season. Deion Sanders’ team improved dramatically last fall in terms of fan experience, outscoring opponents by 75 points and by almost 11 points per game on average.
The full rankings are here, via Oddspedia’s Andy Whiteoak
