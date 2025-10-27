Ranking college football's FBS head coach openings after Week 9
The midseason carousel spun faster than anyone expected, reshaping the market with blueblood vacancies and ripple effects across every power league. We evaluated each open job the way candidates do, weighing recent and historical performance, access to the College Football Playoff, roster building and talent pipelines, university leadership and financial support.
The SEC and Big Ten remain the most resourced, but not every job in those conferences outranks every Big 12 or ACC post. Alignment still decides ceilings, and stability at the top can accelerate rebuilds. Below is a ranked snapshot of where things stand after Week 9, reflecting only the background you provided. New hires will update this list.
1. LSU Tigers
- Previous Coach: Brian Kelly (LSU record: 34-14)
- Date Fired: Oct. 26
- Interim Head Coach: Frank Wilson
- New Head Coach: TBA
LSU blends elite upside with a singular in-state recruiting advantage and national title pedigree. Three of the last four permanent coaches won championships, which sets the bar and the urgency.
Volatility has been real, yet the path to annual CFP contention is clear with alignment and investment. Leadership questions exist, but the financial appetite and roster foundation suggest a quick rebound is possible in a deeper SEC. The Tigers have the resources to pursue the biggest coaches in college football.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Previous Coach: James Franklin (PSU record: 104-45)
- Date Fired: Oct. 12
- Interim Head Coach: Terry Smith
- New Head Coach: TBA
Penn State offers resources, facilities and a Big Ten route that can reach the CFP without a title game win. Recent seasons show proximity to a breakthrough and a roster that typically grades near the top of the league.
Administrative support is strong, and stadium upgrades signal long-term commitment. The pressure is national title level, but the ingredients to meet it are present.
3. Florida Gators
- Previous Coach: Billy Napier (UF record: 22-23)
- Date Fired: Oct. 19
- Interim Head Coach: Billy Gonzales
- New Head Coach: TBA
Florida combines an SEC platform with a Sunshine State talent base that should fuel rapid roster upgrades. Facilities and NIL commitment are in place, even if results lagged in recent years.
The challenge is climbing past multiple SEC contenders while translating recruiting wins into consistent conference success. The ceiling remains championship level if evaluation, development and retention sync.
4. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Previous Coach: Brent Pry (VT record: 16-24)
- Date Fired: Sept. 14
- Interim Head Coach: Phillip Montgomery
- New Head Coach: TBA
Virginia Tech is a football-first school with a passionate base and a newly expanded budget. The ACC path is manageable, particularly if roster retention improves and portal wins increase.
History and venue can re-energize Blacksburg. If leadership alignment holds and spending translates to personnel, the Hokies can rejoin the league’s upper tier.
5. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Previous Coach: Sam Pittman (Arkansas record: 32-34)
- Date Fired: Sept. 28
- Interim Head Coach: Bobby Petrino
- New Head Coach: TBA
Arkansas brings real resources, a devoted fan base and a strong home venue. The constraint is the SEC schedule and limited in-state talent, which demand elite identification and development.
With coordinated NIL and a clear recruiting map into Texas and surrounding states, the Hogs can make noise. The climb is steep, but the platform is significant.
6. UCLA Bruins
- Previous Coach: DeShaun Foster (UCLA record: 5-10)
- Date Fired: Sept. 14
- Interim Head Coach: Tim Skipper
- New Head Coach: TBA
UCLA sits inside a top recruiting market with a Big Ten platform. Leadership and financial questions linger, and fan apathy has been visible, but the portal plus local talent can speed a turnaround.
The next coach must convert location into line play, quarterback stability and consistent engagement, which unlocks a top-25 trajectory.
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Previous Coach: Mike Gundy (OK St. record: 170-90)
- Date Fired: Sept. 23, 2025
- Interim Head Coach: Doug Meachem
- New Head Coach: TBA
In a Texas-adjacent footprint and a wide-open Big 12, Oklahoma State has a realistic track to league titles and CFP slots. Brand equity and a history of top offenses remain attractive.
The task is modernizing personnel strategy and rallying financial backing to compete with peers that surged in the portal and NIL. With a clear plan, a rebound can come quickly.
8. Stanford Cardinal
- Previous Coach: Troy Taylor (Stanford record: 16-18)
- Date Fired: March 25
- Interim Head Coach: Frank Reich
- New Head Coach: TBA
Stanford’s recent dip, ACC travel and transfer constraints are hurdles. Yet leadership shifts, including Andrew Luck as general manager and a major gift, show renewed commitment.
The model must emphasize development and retention. If the portal becomes less of a net negative, Stanford can regain a physical, quarterback-centric identity.
9. Oregon State Beavers
- Previous Coach: Trent Bray (Oregon St. record: 5-14)
- Date Fired: Oct. 12
- Interim Head Coach: Robb Akey
- New Head Coach: TBA
Conference shifts changed the competitive frame. Culture, evaluation and development remain the levers. A steady plan can keep the floor respectable while chasing periodic peaks.
10. Colorado State Rams
- Previous Coach: Jay Norvell (Colorado St. record: 18-26)
- Date Fired: Oct. 19
- Interim Head Coach: Tyson Summers
- New Head Coach: TBA
Quality of life, facilities and support are strengths. Results have lagged potential, and an impending league change raises expectations. Hitting on evaluation and retention can stabilize bowl-level consistency.
11. UAB Blazers
- Previous Coach: Trent Dilfer (UAB record: 9-21)
- Date Fired: Oct. 12
- Interim Head Coach: Alex Mortensen
- New Head Coach: TBA
The American demands week-to-week readiness. The next hire must reset culture and roster quickly to recapture momentum built in the program’s recent past.
12. Kent State Golden Flashes
- Previous Coach: Kenni Burns (Kent St. record: 1-23)
- Date Fired: Apr. 11
- Interim Head Coach: Mark Carney
- New Head Coach: TBA
History and recent results underline the rebuild. Success is possible in the MAC, but sustaining it is hard. Creative roster building and development are essential.