College Football Playoff: Updated look at multi-million dollar payouts for each conference

The 2025 College Football Playoff was unveiled at noon EST on Sunday.

No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) will host No. 9 Alabama (10-3, 7-1) to open the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19 (8 p.m. EST, ABC).

Three games will be played on Dec. 20: No. 10 Miami (10-2, 6-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1, 7-1) at noon EST on ABC, No. 11 Tulane (11-2, 7-1) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) at 3:30 EST on TNT and No. 12 James Madison (12-1, 8-0) at No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 7-1) at 7:30 EST on TNT.

Four teams received first-round byes and automatic berths in New Year's Six bowls: No. 1 Indiana (Rose Bowl), No. 2 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl), No. 3 Georgia (Sugar Bowl) and No. 4 Texas Tech (Orange Bowl).

Ahead of the 2025 College Football Playoff, Front Office Sports listed the payouts for each conference represented. Below is a ranked breakdown of each conference's payout

1. SEC- $24 million

Each team participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff automatically receives $4 million. Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama raise the total to $20 million for the SEC as the conference has five teams in the College Football Playoff.

Since Georgia is one of the four highest-ranked conference champions in the 2025 College Football playoff, it receives an additional $4 million.

2. Big Ten- $16 million

Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are all participating in the College Football Playoff, bringing the total to $12 million. Indiana is the highest-ranked conference champion in the College Football Playoff, securing an additional $4 million for the conference.

3. Big 12- $8 million

Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 representative in the 2025 College Football Playoff. The Red Raiders are the third-highest ranked conference champion in the field, so it receives an additional $4 million.

4. American- $8 million

Tulane is the American's representative in the 2025 College Football Playoff. Despite receiving the No. 11 seed, the Green Wave is the fourth-highest ranked conference champion in the field, which secures it an additional $4 million.

5. ACC- $4 million

Miami receives $4 million for participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes are not a conference champion, so they are not entitled to the additional $4 million

6. Sun Belt- $4 million

James Madison received $4 million for making the College Football Playoff as the No. 12 seed. The Dukes will not receive the additional $4 million as they are not one of the four highest-ranked conference champions in the field.