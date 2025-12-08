College Football Playoff: Updated look at multi-million dollar payouts for each conference
The 2025 College Football Playoff was unveiled at noon EST on Sunday.
No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) will host No. 9 Alabama (10-3, 7-1) to open the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19 (8 p.m. EST, ABC).
Three games will be played on Dec. 20: No. 10 Miami (10-2, 6-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1, 7-1) at noon EST on ABC, No. 11 Tulane (11-2, 7-1) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) at 3:30 EST on TNT and No. 12 James Madison (12-1, 8-0) at No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 7-1) at 7:30 EST on TNT.
Four teams received first-round byes and automatic berths in New Year's Six bowls: No. 1 Indiana (Rose Bowl), No. 2 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl), No. 3 Georgia (Sugar Bowl) and No. 4 Texas Tech (Orange Bowl).
Ahead of the 2025 College Football Playoff, Front Office Sports listed the payouts for each conference represented. Below is a ranked breakdown of each conference's payout
1. SEC- $24 million
Each team participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff automatically receives $4 million. Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama raise the total to $20 million for the SEC as the conference has five teams in the College Football Playoff.
Since Georgia is one of the four highest-ranked conference champions in the 2025 College Football playoff, it receives an additional $4 million.
2. Big Ten- $16 million
Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are all participating in the College Football Playoff, bringing the total to $12 million. Indiana is the highest-ranked conference champion in the College Football Playoff, securing an additional $4 million for the conference.
3. Big 12- $8 million
Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 representative in the 2025 College Football Playoff. The Red Raiders are the third-highest ranked conference champion in the field, so it receives an additional $4 million.
4. American- $8 million
Tulane is the American's representative in the 2025 College Football Playoff. Despite receiving the No. 11 seed, the Green Wave is the fourth-highest ranked conference champion in the field, which secures it an additional $4 million.
5. ACC- $4 million
Miami receives $4 million for participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes are not a conference champion, so they are not entitled to the additional $4 million
6. Sun Belt- $4 million
James Madison received $4 million for making the College Football Playoff as the No. 12 seed. The Dukes will not receive the additional $4 million as they are not one of the four highest-ranked conference champions in the field.
Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin