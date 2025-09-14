Ranking college football's best finishes from Week 3
Saturday saw great finishes across the college football schedule in some of the day's biggest games. From last-second field goals, to overtime thrillers, Week 3 was everything a football fan wanted from a September Saturday. Here are the five best finishes from the weekend, several of which will have a lasting impact on the college football playoff race.
1. Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40
A miscue in the kicking game ended up costing Notre Dame at least an overtime opportunity in what was a surprisingly high-scoring shootout against Texas A&M. After scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 2:41 left in the game, Notre Dame holder Tyler Buchner mishandled the snap on the ensuing extra point, leaving the Fighting Irish with just a six-point advantage. Texas A&M would actually return the kickoff after Notre Dame's score, but it was called back by a penalty. Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed would then orchestrate a drive over the last two and a half minutes that would come down to a fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard line. On that final play, Reed would find tight end Nate Boerkircher in the end zone, and Texas A&M converted their extra point to leave South Bend with a one-point upset of the Irish.
2. Georgia 44, Tennessee 41 (0T)
One of the most anticipated games of the weekend delivered on its promise, with Georgia going up to Tennessee and outlasting the Volunteers in overtime. Tennessee was in control during the early part of this game, holding a two-touchdown lead at one point in the first half. The lead changed hands four times before Gunner Stockton's 28-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys late in the fourth quarter allowed Georgia to tie the game at 38. Tennessee missed a 43-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation that would have won the game for the Volunteers, sending this contest to overtime. Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert would connect on a 42-yard field goal in their half of overtime, but Nate Frazier's 21-yard rush on Georgia's first play would set up Josh McCray to punch it in from a yard out to give the Bulldogs the 44-41 win and preserve their perfect record on the season.
3. Georgia Tech 24, Clemson 21
While kicking woes doomed the losers of the first two contests on this list, it was the heroics of Georgia Tech placekicker Aidan Birr that earned the Yellowjackets the victory over ACC rival Clemson. Although undefeated at 2-0, Georgia Tech came into Saturday's contest unranked, facing a 1-1 Clemson squad that was ranked No. 12. Georgia Tech would jump out to a 13-0 lead in the first half, but quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense would fight their way back, eventually tying the game at 21 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech slowly picked its way down the field on their final drive, but was only able to get Birr to Clemson's 37-yard line with ten seconds remaining. The distance proved no problem for Georgia Tech's junior kicker, who nailed the 55-yard field goal with room to spare, giving Clemson their second loss in three games.
4. West Virginia 31, Pittsburgh 24 (OT)
The Backyard Brawl was truly a tussle in Morgantown on Saturday. Pittsburgh was favored by seven points against their border rival, but got behind in the first half of a low-scoring contest. The Panthers battled back, however, behind quarterback Eli Holstein and a pair of Trey Butkowski field goals to take a ten-point lead with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter. After a Kade Hensley field goal to pull the Mountaineers within one score, West Virginia got the ball back at their own 13-yard line with 2:47 remaining in regulation. The ensuing eight-play drive covered 83 yards and was capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nicco Marchiol to tight end Grayson Barnes to send the game to overtime. In the top half of the extra session, West Virginia running back Tye Edwards would convert a one-yard touchdown run give his team the lead, then saw his defense hold strong and deny Pittsburgh points in the bottom half of the extra session.
5. Middle Tennessee State 14, Nevada 13
This is a game most fans missed on Saturday, but it featured one of the most frenetic finishes of an exciting Saturday in college football. Nevada and Middle Tennessee State did not exactly light up the scoreboard in their matchup in Reno, but the home team was comfortably in control well into the fourth quarter after pitching a shutout for the first 53 minutes of the game. Middle Tennessee State, however, got two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Nicholas Vattiato in the final 6:30 to take a 14-13 lead with just :21 left in regulation. Nevada was not done, however, quickly moving the ball into MTSU territory behind quarterback Chubba Purdy and setting up a 56-yard field goal. Kicker Joe McFadden's game-winning attempt sailed wide, however, giving Middle Tennessee State their first win of the season.