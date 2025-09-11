Previewing the top rivalry games in College Football for Week 3
The rivalry games kick off early this week, with a Thursday night, in-state showdown in the ACC. From the Backyard Brawl to the Shula Bowl, Week 3 in college football features a six-pack of rivalry games, including several contested by ranked teams that will have conference and postseason implications.
N.C. State at Wake Forest
A Thursday night game in the state of North Carolina kicks off the slate of rivalry contests for Week 3. There is a lot of history between N.C. State and Wake Forest. The two ACC programs have played each other every single year since 1910, with 118 total matchups going back to 1895. The Wolfpack lead the series 69-43-6 and are favorites on the road Thursday night, but both programs come into this contest 2-0. This game is unlikely to vault the winner into the Top 25 rankings, but could build momentum as they start the conference schedule.
No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech
Another rivalry that dates back to the 1800’s, Clemson and Georgia Tech have faced off on the football field a total of 89 times. Georgia Tech leads the overall series 50-36-2, but Clemson has won nine straight going back to 2015. The Yellowjackets have looked solid to start the 2025 season with two early wins, including one over Colorado to open the season, but they are three-point underdogs at home to the Tigers. This is a crucial game for Clemson, and one Dabo Swinney’s team is unlikely to overlook. A Week 1 loss to LSU means the Tigers have very little cushion as they push for a College Football Playoff bid.
No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee
When it comes to national implications, this is the biggest rivalry game of Week 3, and may be the biggest game across all of college football this weekend. Georgia is a team that still has a lot to prove to justify their current ranking after not looking sharp in two early matchups with Marshall and Austin Peay. Tennessee, meanwhile, has looked very sharp in two wins behind new quarterback Joey Aguilar. Still, Georgia is a slight favorite on the road according to the oddsmakers, with expectations of a close game. This rivalry has been played in November the last four years, but moves to an early spot on the schedule as Georgia looks for its ninth straight win in the series.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia
While Georgia and Tennessee have the most national appeal of rivalry games this weekend, The Backyard Brawl features the most animosity between two schools. One border and 70 miles is all that separates Pitt from West Virginia’s campus. The two programs have contested this rivalry a total of 107 times, going back to 1895. The game had an 11-year hiatus from 2011 to 2022 after Pitt joined the ACC and West Virginia went to the Big 12, and will take a break again until 2029 after this year’s game is played. Pitt is favored by a touchdown on the road Saturday after West Virginia dropped a 17-10 decision to Ohio University last weekend.
Florida Atlantic at Florida International
The Shula Bowl is a young rivalry that only goes back to 2002 on the gridiron, the crosstown rivals have contested this game 22 of the last 23 years. The game, and its traveling trophy, are named after legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who has connections to both programs. Florida Atlantic has dominated this series in its short history 17-4, including wins in seven straight games going back to 2017, but Florida International is a slight favorite at home in Saturday’s game featuring a pair of 1-1 teams.
Florida at No. 3 LSU
Another big rivalry game in the SEC this weekend. Florida and head coach Billy Napier badly need a win, but the Gators have to travel to Baton Rouge for a night game in Death Valley to play an LSU team that has looked every bit like a national title contender early in this 2025 season. The Tigers will be looking for revenge after Florida handed a ranked LSU team their third straight defeat last season, effectively ending their College Football Playoff hopes. Florida officially leads the series 34-31-3, although three LSU wins between 2013-2015 were vacated by the NCAA.
