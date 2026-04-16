Ranking Every Power 4 College Football Program in California

Amid the ongoing wave of conference realignment reshaping the West Coast, California enters the 2026 season with just four programs competing within the Power Four landscape.

While this is still enough to rank among the top states nationally, it is certainly a noticeable shift from years past.

Here's how those four schools rank when stacked up:

4. Stanford

The Cardinals find themselves at a fascinating crossroads entering year two of Andrew Luck’s tenure as general manager. On the sidelines, fellow Stanford alum Tavita Pritchard now leads the program. Together, the former quarterbacks are tasked with restoring Stanford’s glory and returning the Cardinals to the national conversation.

While Pritchard isn’t expected to deliver immediate title contention in his debut season, early signs of progress are already evident in Palo Alto. With transfer quarterback Davis Warren positioned to take the reins early, Stanford enters the season with a steady hand under center. In a wide-open ACC landscape, the Cardinal could quietly navigate its way into the mix.

3. UCLA

Another West Coast program entering a new era is UCLA, which is turning to former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to lead the charge. With Chesney comes a massive roster overhaul, highlighted by the addition of more than 40 transfers, signaling a dramatic change from last season’s group and a clear intent to reshape the program’s culture.

Do you still believe in Nico Iamaleava? 🐻

pic.twitter.com/dfEu2155X4 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 30, 2026

Returning quarterback Nico Iamaleava enters 2026 as the presumed starter. Still, with fresh competition added to the room, Coach Chesney might not hesitate to shake things up if the offense stalls early.

Navigating the Big Ten presents a steep challenge, yet with a new voice leading the program and a retooled roster, UCLA’s focus will be on proving it can hold its own against the conference’s heavyweights.

2. California

One of the more intriguing teams not just out West, but across the entire college football landscape, California is quietly building something with real upside. With a talented left-hander in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signaling a changing of the tide, the Golden Bears have the pieces to emerge as a true disruptor. Now, with alum Tosh Lupoi stepping in as head coach, Cal appears primed to push itself into a new tier of relevance.

California made a statement in the portal, reloading with a wave of offensive weapons to elevate JKS. The bigger question will come on the other side of the ball, where losses in the secondary leave room for early-season growing pains.

Still, with Tosh Lupoi already reshaping the culture and energy around the program, there’s a noticeable shift in Berkeley, one that could position the Golden Bears as a legitimate dark horse in the playoff conversation if things click.

1. USC

Coming off a 9-4 finish, the Trojans roll into 2026 with real traction to climb even higher. The engine behind it all is quarterback Jayden Maiava, whose high-end talent gives USC a legitimate shot to break into the playoff picture. With a wave of incoming transfers stepping in to offset draft departures, the pieces are there to keep the roster balanced.

If it all comes together, USC has a clear path to stay in the thick of the Big Ten race and push toward something bigger. For Lincoln Riley, the focus remains clear, turning elite rosters into championship results. With expectations continuing to rise, 2026 presents another opportunity for Riley to finally break through and capture the national title that has eluded him throughout his coaching career.