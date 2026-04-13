Ranking Every Power 4 College Football Program in the State of North Carolina

The state of North Carolina has four schools within 80 miles, making the Tobacco Road four-way rivalry between the North Carolina Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Duke Blue Devils the most unique in the country.

While these schools haven't been relevant on a national scale in recent years, outside of the Drake Maye years at UNC, the Tar Heel State is a talent hotbed for talent and makes up roughly a quarter of the ACC.

How do the four schools stack up ahead of the 2026 College Football season?

No. 4: North Carolina Tar Heels

There may not be a more dysfunctional football program in the country than "Chapel Bill." After dismissing Mack Brown following a difficult and emotional final season, with Tylee Craft tragically passing away from cancer in October 2024, Bill Belichick took over and brought his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, to the program.

Hudson's meddling and Belichick's iffy decision-making, which included retaining Freddie Kitchens, who struggled mightily with new personnel, and bringing on his son, Steve Belichick, as his defensive coordinator, all backfired.

UNC was 4-8, and they may be destined for nothing better, and potentially worse, in 2026, even if Hudson's presence will be lessened. New play-caller Bobby Petrino is Belichick's lifeline, and he may also be his replacement on an interim basis.

No. 3: Duke Blue Devils

Manny Diaz is now on the map after the Duke Blue Devils won the ACC title in 2025, despite five losses. Still, that doesn't mean Duke will do it again in what should be an even more competitive ACC this coming fall.

The transfer portal loss of quarterback Darian Mensah to the Miami Hurricanes is the headline, but the entire depth chart was significantly weakened by the transfer portal. The Tar Heels' failures will steal the headlines, but the Blue Devils could be set for a big step back in 2026.

No. 2: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Jake Dickert transformed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2025, after the Dave Clawson era took a nosedive in its final two campaigns. Wake Forest should be good again, but nine wins, including a bowl game win, may be a tough ask this coming fall with UNC transfer Gio Lopez manning the QB position, and losses in the secondary and in the middle likely causing regression from a surprising No. 26 finish in opponents' scoring.

No. 1: NC State Wolfpack

2025 was a down year for Dave Doeren, whose NC State Wolfpack still ended up winning eight games, including a 31-7 Gasparilla Bowl victory over the Memphis Tigers. Even with the losses of running back Hollywood Smothers and All-ACC right tackle Jacarrius Peak, the Wolfpack have a chance to stay steady and win eight games during the 2026 season.

Six-foot-six CJ Bailey enters his third season starting under center with a chip on his shoulder to become an NFL draft prospect by the 2027 draft. That is a major X-factor in a QB-drive league.