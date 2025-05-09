Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson banned from UNC football facility: report
The situation involving Bill Belichick and his girlfriend appears to have come to a head, as North Carolina has banned Jordon Hudson from its football facility, according to Pablo Torre.
That decision apparently comes after highly-placed authorities within the athletic department that hired Belichick want to prevent Hudson from entering the building, or appearing on the football field.
“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” Torre said someone inside the Tar Heels program told him concerning the situation.
North Carolina refuted those claims, however, in a statement released on Friday morning.
“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football Facilities,” the school said.
UNC added: “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”
Concerning the general situation, Torre also said, “Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has happened.”
“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina, but Bill’s legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades,” he added.
There has been growing scrutiny around Hudson’s influence over Belichick in her role as his perceived publicist and handler, and the negative perceptions it has brought the North Carolina football program.
Last month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator, asking the school’s media team to get out in front of allegations of nepotism.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
Previous reporting also suggests that Hudson “demanded” to be named an executive producer on the “Hard Knocks” program that was supposed to feature North Carolina’s preseason preparations as Belichick took over the football program. That is, before the show was junked.
Hudson wanted to review daily shooting from the show as it was being recorded and reportedly told NFL Films brass to “treat her with respect, or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s IP.”
That was enough for the Hard Knocks producers to walk away from the deal after it appeared to be a sure thing.
Then came a very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS in which Hudson interrupted some of the questioning, particularly when the coach was asked how the two met.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson is heard to say when Belichick was asked that question.
Just about everyone else around college football is, and North Carolina would prefer they stop.
