Ranking the 12 best games left on the college football schedule
College football's regular season enters its final month as the calendar flips to November for Week 10, and of course, some of the best games on the schedule are still to come.
The next five weekends will determine the conference championship games and largely set the College Football Playoff picture.
So we took a look at the remaining college football slate and ranked the 12 best matchups. Why 12? The CFP bracket is 12 teams, so it seemed as good a number as any other, but, really, it was simply too hard to cut the list down to 10.
There are more than 12 nationally meaningful games left, though, so notable omissions had to be made. Among the cuts were a handful of matchups in the wild and crowded AAC race that will determine who reaches the conference championship game, with the winner of that league likely to secure the Group of Five invite into the CFP field. There are also even potential matchups between ranked SEC teams that couldn't crack the top 12 here.
And of course, this is all based on how things currently look and project. Certain games later in the month could lose significant relevance based on the preceding results, but we have to go off what makes sense in the moment now.
1. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 28)
No. 8-ranked Georgia Tech is 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and has a good chance to finish its ACC schedule unbeaten with remaining games at NC State (4-4), at Boston College (1-7) and home vs. Pittsburgh (6-2).
That GT-Pitt came very well could have made the list as the Panthers have won four straight games since turning the offense over to freshman phenom QB Mason Heintschel, but again, we had to pick our spots.
If Georgia Tech is 11-0 and potentially ranked in the top 5 at that point before a neutral-site showdown with Georgia (6-1, presently ranked No. 5), that would be exceptional theater. The Bulldogs have only one truly tough test remaining before then -- Nov. 15 vs. No. 20 Texas -- and could be 10-1 heading into that game.
It would be a chance for the Yellow Jackets and star quarterback Haynes King to add weight to their incredible season and maybe address some skeptics or doubters. It could have a Heisman Trophy impact for King or Georgia QB Gunner Stockton. And it certainly should have CFP ramifications, even with conference championship games still to come.
2. Texas A&M at Texas (Nov. 28)
The No. 3-ranked Aggies are 8-0 and have two big tests remaining. The first is next week at No. 19 Missouri -- another noted omission from this list -- and given the Tigers' stout run defense, it's plenty possible that they become the first team to trip up Texas A&M.
But even if so, the Aggies' regular-season finale at Texas would still carry huge stakes, assuming Texas A&M won at home vs. South Carolina (or really just won either of these next two games). At 10-1 or possibly 11-0, the Aggies could be playing for their first SEC championship game appearance (and obviously CFP positioning).
Who knows what Texas' record will be by then, riding the ups and downs of volatile QB Arch Manning (who may or may not play this week vs. Vanderbilt), but the Longhorns' defense is what matters here. No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1 SEC) could still have significant stakes of its own, or it could merely be out to play spoiler to its in-state rivals.
3. Ohio State at Michigan (Nov. 29)
This is probably the only realistic chance the undefeated No. 1-ranked Buckeyes get tripped up before the Big Ten championship game. They play Penn State, at Purdue, UCLA and Rutgers, leading into one of college football's best rivalry games.
To be clear, Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is a much more talented team on paper than No. 21 Michigan (6-2, 4-1), but then again, that was even more true last year when the Wolverines scored a 13-10 upset in Ohio Stadium over the eventual national champs.
That Michigan beat Ohio State during its national title season and kept it out of the Big Ten championship game has stoked the rivalry even further (if possible). Additionally, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is just 1-4 vs. the Wolverines with four straight losses.
The game is in the Big House this year in Ann Arbor, and this Michigan team is at least good enough to believe it can keep that streak going.
4. Oregon at Washington (Nov. 29)
This list is SEC-heavy, and that's not so much because the SEC is significantly better (or better at all) than the Big Ten, but rather because the Big Ten simply doesn't have many nationally compelling matchups left.
No. 6 Oregon already played No. 2 Indiana, and neither of those teams plays No. 1 Ohio State in the regular season. The Hoosiers' toughest remaining game is either at Maryland or Penn State.
It seems highly likely that the Big Ten championship game will feature Ohio State-Indiana and a battle of unbeatens, unless the Buckeyes lose at Michigan. However, that is a possibility, and if it happens, Oregon (7-1, 4-1) could potentially push its way into the conference championship game, depending on tiebreakers.
Additionally, the Ducks will be a lock for a CFP at-large berth if they simply win out and finish 11-1 even without making the conference title game. To do so, they still need to win at Iowa (never an easy task), against Minnesota, and then against No. 23 USC, before traveling to take on the upstart Huskies.
So that's why this game is on the list.
In the last three seasons, coach Dan Lanning's Ducks have lost only two regular-season conference games -- to Indiana this season and on the road at Washington (in the final season of the old Pac-12) in 2023. In fact, that season, both of Oregon's losses came to the Huskies, and both were by 3 points, as they met again in the Pac-12 championship game. That kept the Ducks out of CFP in the final year of the four-team bracket.
And it just so happens that Washington (6-2, 3-2) is a pretty formidable team this season, even if outside the AP top 25 still.
The Huskies could well be 9-2 entering this game if they handle business against Wisconsin, Purdue and UCLA, and in that position with an upset over a top-10 Oregon team, Washington would put itself in the CFP discussion.
5. Vanderbilt at Texas (Nov. 1)
No. 20 Texas honestly hasn't been very good outside of its win over Oklahoma, needing overtime the last two games to escape Kentucky (16-13) and Mississippi State (45-38), and as noted, QB Arch Manning's status is still uncertain for Saturday after he sustained a concussion last week.
But the Vanderbilt story is so compelling that if the No. 9-ranked Commodores (7-1, 3-1 SEC) were to beat a third straight ranked opponent, it would be the story of the day in college football. Vandy already has its highest ranking since 1937 and its best start to the season since 1941, but any chance of playing its way into the SEC championship game for the first time ever hinges on winning out.
Vanderbilt is a 3.5-point underdog while Texas is essentially playing for its season, as a third loss and second SEC loss would almost certainly keep it out of the conference championship game and put its CFP hopes on life support.
Vanderbilt also has a huge showdown at No. 14 Tennessee to close the regular season, and by the time that game is played, it could be more compelling than this one. But the Commodores have to win Saturday and keep winning for that to be the case, and Tennessee could be in a much different spot by then as well. Thus, add that one to the notable omissions here.
6. Oklahoma at Alabama (Nov. 15)
No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) has reeled off seven straight wins and already beaten four ranked SEC teams, looking very much like the best team in the conference. However, a few obstacles remain.
The Crimson Tide hosts LSU next week, and it's always a wildcard how a team responds after firing its coach mid-season. Then Alabama has this game with No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) and the Iron Bowl at Auburn to close it out.
LSU simply hasn't been good enough offensively all season to feel like a major threat to the Tide, so this Oklahoma game with the Sooners' normally elite defense (except for last week vs. Ole Miss) is probably the biggest threat to Alabama coasting into the SEC championship game.
As for what it means for Oklahoma, that's hard to say. The Sooners first have to play at No. 14 Tennessee this week and later close out the schedule vs. No. 19 Missouri and LSU. They could well lose several of those games and end up irrelevant by the end of November. If they want to have any shot at a CFP at-large berth -- it's just too unlikely a two-loss SEC team gets into the conference championship game -- the Sooners have to win out.
7. BYU at Texas Tech (Nov. 8)
No. 10-ranked BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) is on bye this week before traveling to take on No. 13 Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1) in the biggest remaining game on the Big 12 schedule.
The Red Raiders are likely the best team ranked outside the top 10 at the moment. They took a competitive 26-22 loss at Arizona State a couple of weeks back while playing without starting quarterback Behren Morton. Outside of that game, Texas Tech has beaten its other seven opponents all by 24 or more points.
BYU, meanwhile, has exceeded expectations this year with true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier taking over and just keeps winning.
The Cougars have a tough final stretch of games starting in Lubbock, Texas, and then home vs. TCU and at No. 17 Cincinnati (before closing with UCF). The conference race is still very wide open, and it's worth noting that only one Big 12 team made it into the CFP last year, so a lot will be riding on this one.
8. Texas at Georgia (Nov. 15)
There is probably too much Texas on this list, but the No. 20 Longhorns are compelling as the preseason No. 1 team now holding onto diminishing CFP hopes by the week.
However, we included this game primarily for what it means for No. 5 Georgia. At 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC, already with a win over now-No. 7 Ole Miss, the Bulldogs have the best chance, after Texas A&M and Alabama, to reach the conference championship game. (More so if the Aggies stumble, as Alabama holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Georgia).
Georgia has its annual rivalry game with Florida and then goes to Mississippi State the next two weeks before hosting the Longhorns in Athens. So the Bulldogs should be 8-1 with that being the final SEC hurdle (before the previously spotlighted non-conference finale vs. Georgia Tech).
Again, Texas' defense is capable of disrupting any opponent, even if Manning is a weekly wildcard. The Longhorns also have a bye week before this game to put in extra preparation. Either they'll still be playing for their season, having beaten Vanderbilt this week, or they'll be trying to play spoiler to the Bulldogs.
9. USC at Oregon (Nov. 22)
Again, if Oregon wins out, it is a lock for the CFP even without playing in the Big Ten championship game, and this is another potential stumbling block for the Ducks.
No. 23 USC (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) is also not yet out of the hunt in the conference or national picture. The Trojans are plenty capable offensively -- No. 1 nationally at 530 yards per game and fifth in scoring at 42.4 points per game -- and showed in a 31-13 win over Michigan what their potential is when it all comes together.
USC also held a third quarter lead on the road at Notre Dame before unraveling late.
The point being, the Trojans should be able to give the Ducks a competitive game with all outcomes on the table. And maybe, just maybe, if USC finds some consistency the rest of the way, it could be a dark horse CFP team.
The Trojans go on the road this week to Nebraska, have Northwestern and Iowa at home, this game at Oregon, and then UCLA at home to close out the season. Barring a stumble in the next three weeks, USC's season could hinge on this game even more so than Oregon's.
10. BYU at Cincinnati (Nov. 22)
We already touched on No. 10 BYU's situation above. The 8-0 Cougars control their destiny in the Big 12 (and beyond) and could also make it into the conference championship game with one loss still, which means even a defeat in that game at Texas Tech next week doesn't necessarily take the importance of this one at Cincinnati.
Furthermore, though, the No. 17 Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) deserve to be on this list on their own merit. Since losing by three points to Nebraska in Week 1, they've won seven straight, including an impressive 41-20 blowout of Baylor last week.
Cincinnati is getting the ESPN "College GameDay" spotlight Saturday for its game at No. 24 Utah, but just like BYU (the only other team unbeaten in Big 12 play), the Bearcats could still take a close and play their way into the conference championship game.
So this game will have premium stakes regardless, unless the Bearcats lose to both Utah and Arizona in between.
Also, college football fans need to find time to watch Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby at least once. He's been as efficient and productive as any quarterback in the country, passing for 1,843 yards, 20 TDs and 1 INT while rushing for 425 yards and 7 TDs.
11. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (Nov. 15)
After opening the season with two straight losses to ranked Miami and Texas A&M teams, No. 12 Notre Dame has won five straight, but the only notable victory in that stretch was the 34-24 win over USC.
Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish -- after playing in the national championship game last year -- could return to the CFP by merely winning out against five presently unranked teams (at Boston College, vs. Navy, at Pittsburgh, vs. Syracuse, and at Stanford).
Only two of those games pose any obstacle -- next week vs. Navy (which is unranked but 7-0) and the road game at Pittsburgh.
That's the one we have circled. Pitt (6-2) is 4-0 since making the switch to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who is averaging more than 300 passing yards in those four starts with 9 TDs and 3 INTs. Pitt is averaging 41.25 points in that stretch and is suddenly one of the ACC's more formidable teams.
The Panthers have a chance to play themselves into the rankings (or, in a best-case scenario, even higher) with a closing stretch against the No. 12 Irish, at No. 8 Georgia Tech, and at home against No. 10 Miami. We'll say it's a long shot, but Pittsburgh gets through that gauntlet unscathed; however, it might well do some scathing of its own to CFP hopefuls along the way.
All three of those games deserved consideration for this list, but given that Pitt could potentially single-handedly threaten Notre Dame's CFP status, that's the game that got the spotlight.
12. Oklahoma at Tennessee (Nov. 1)
Let's round out the list with the first true high-profile dual-elimination game of the month.
Neither No. 18 Oklahoma (6-6, 2-2 SEC) nor No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2) can afford another loss for their fleeting CFP hopes. No three-loss team earned a CFP at-large berth last year.
It's likely that neither of these teams makes it through to the playoffs, but hope will at least live on another week for the winner Saturday.
Tennessee would then face New Mexico State, its rival Florida, and host No. 9 Vanderbilt. Oklahoma's daunting schedule would continue with games at No. 4 Alabama and home against No. 19 Missouri and LSU.
Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite at home Saturday.