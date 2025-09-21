Ranking the best finishes from College Football’s Week 4
While there were several big games on the Power 4 Conference level this weekend, it was the traditional Group of Five schools who delivered most of the great endings for the weekend. From Kalamazoo to West Point, Week 4 of the College Football schedule saw several games end with heroics in the final minutes.
1. Western Michigan 14, Toledo 13
Toledo and Western Michigan treated us to some prime MACtion in September with Saturday’s down-to-the-wire finish in Kalamazoo. The offenses took awhile to get rolling, combining for just three points in the first half. Toledo did take a 13-0 lead in the second half, but then Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry woke the Bronco’s offense up. With 1:24 left in the game and his team down seven points, Lowry connected with receiver Tailique Williams for 43 yards on fourth-and-10. Two plays later, Lowry would run it in himself to set the Broncos up for a chance to tie or win. WMU head coach Lance Taylor opted to go for the win on Family Weekend at Waldo Stadium, and Lowry paid it off, running in the two-point conversion to give the Broncos their first win of the season.
2. Arizona State 27, Baylor 24
Following their Week 2 loss to Mississippi State, Arizona State’s chances of repeating as Big 12 champ were being heavily discounted across the country. Saturday was a chance for the Sun Devils and Kenny Dillingham to remind folks they are still the reigning conference champions and were not giving that crown up easily. Arizona State came out and landed punches throughout Saturday’s contest, but Baylor kept firing back. The game experienced five lead changes and three ties, and neither team was able to command more than a one-score lead. At game’s end, it was Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez who wrote the ending, drilling a 43-yard field goal as time expired to secure a three-point win and give the Sun Devils a 1-0 start to their Big 12 schedule.
3. Memphis 32, Arkansas 31
The Memphis Tigers kept their name among college football’s remaining unbeatens by coming back from 18 points down to outlast SEC foe Arkansas. For the second week in a row, Arkansas fumbled away the football when it looked like they were going to score the go-ahead points late in the fourth quarter. Memphis safety Chris Bracy punched the football out of the hands of Arkansas running back Mark Washington Jr. at the seven-yard line and recovered the fumble for the Tigers with 1:18 left. Backup quarterback Arrington Maiden then carried 6-foot-5, 395-pound Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard about ten yards to secure a first down on the subsequent drive and seal the Memphis win.
4. North Texas 45, Army 38 (OT)
After completely dismantling Washington State at home by a final of 59-10 last weekend, North Texas had to make the long trip up to Michie Stadium to battle the Black Knights of the United State Military Academy. It looked like another blowout was in the offing when the Mean Green jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but Army ground its way back and eventually tied it up at 38 after a 23-yard field goal from freshman kicker Dawson Jones with :05 left in the game. Going into overtime, North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins ran in his fourth touchdown of the game in the top half of the extra session. The Army offense ground to a halt in their half of the final frame, though, and could not match North Texas’ touchdown. The win keeps the Mean Green perfect on the season at 4-0.
5. UNLV 41, Miami-OH 38
Trailing by 14 points at the half on the road, UNLV marched all the way back to take out Mid-American Conference foe Miami-OH on a field goal in the final seconds from former walk-on Ramon Villela. The Rebels would account for 31 points in the second half, and all of them were needed after Miami was able to return a kickoff and an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter. The final 17 points of the game would all end up in UNLV’s column, moving the Rebels to a perfect 4-0 on the season and keeping their College Football Playoff dreams alive.