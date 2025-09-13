Arguing Why Arizona State Still Belongs At Top of Big 12
TEMPE -- One of the most discussed points of view surrounding the Arizona State football program over the last week has been whether the 2025 team is a legitimate contender in the Big 12 conference.
Utah, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Texas Christian have suddenly earned a bulk of the attention, with Baylor potentially joining the four as well.
Arizona State hasn't been counted out of repeating as conference champions by the masses, but it appears as if the perception from the outside is that they are quite unlikely to do so.
Why do the Sun Devils get held to a different standard compared to the other contenders in the league?
While one single factor is difficult to pinpoint, the perception here is that many within the media aren't inclined to believe that the Sun Devils' rise to success is quite to the point of reaching sustainability.
Other programs such as Utah have experienced more sustained success over the last decade, inherently making it simpler to trust in a season such as this one.
Nonetheless, Arizona State deserves to be considered amongst the upper-echelon of the conference - at least for the time being - here's why.
Operations/Coaching
The Sun Devils typically run one of the cleanest operations in the nation, at least since Kenny Dillingham has taken over. The 2025 team has been a bit sloppier compared to the previous rendition, but there is obviously time to clean things up in the coming week or two.
Few coaches in the nation are as adept and ready to win at a large scale as Dillingham, as well - the coaching staff surrounding him is as strong as they come as well.
Roster
The Sun Devils still hold five preseason All-Conference players and return nearly 80% of starting players from last season.
Only Texas Tech and perhaps Utah can match Arizona State in terms of roster talent on paper.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and others gift Arizona State a baked-in advantage that few others hold.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's standing in the Big 12 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!