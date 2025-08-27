Ranking the most loyal fan bases in SEC football for the 2025 season
Which SEC program has the most loyal fans? Obviously, this is a topic with plenty of viewpoints and potential for argument and few clear answers. From rabid fan support to fun tradition to stick-by-your-squad factors, there's plenty to consider. From powerhouses like Alabama and LSU to tradition-rich teams like Tennessee and Georgia, here's a pre-2025 ranking of the SEC's most loyal football fan bases.
16. Vanderbilt Commodores
Sure, Vandy fans love their Commodores... if there's no good concerts in town or the weather is perfect or if the opposing team's fans didn't buy up all the tickets. Vandy barely hit 70% of seating capacity for last season in a shocking 7-win campaign.
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs
In all fairness, off a 2-10 season, State doesn't have much to be excited about. The cowbells are fun, but this feels like a season with next to zero expectations from State fans.
14. Kentucky Wildcats
Between some big years for Mark Stoops and some down basketball seasons, football had gained some momentum here. But it feels pretty dozy heading into a 2025 campaign that could be Stoops' swan song.
13. Missouri Tigers
Off an 11-win season and a 10-win season, Missouri seems decidedly "blah" for a team in about as good of shape as is possible. The Tigers still often feel like a Big 12 team in SEC clothes.
12. Oklahoma
This feels like a low spot for the Sooners, but some significant grumbling in a difficult 2024 season does tank the result. OU seems to travel well and doubtlessly will climb the list if John Mateer and company meet expectations for 2025.
11. Arkansas
The Hogs have had some tough times lately with a three-win and a four-win season in the last five, and division over Sam Pittman and a not stellar 2024 attendance rate drops them toward the bottom of the middle of the SEC, although the Tennessee win and field storming are a reminder of what can be.
10. Ole Miss Rebels
Yes, the Rebels have answered the bell under Lane Kiffin and presented a genuinely imposing home advantage. But it's still a culture where the party matters almost as much as the game. Does that make it a must-take road trip? Certainly. But the most loyal fans? That's a tougher sell.
9. Auburn Tigers
The Tigers have managed to keep a reasonable profile despite four consecutive losing seasons. That might be grounds to boost them even higher, but given the grumbling against Hugh Freeze, it's hard to jump them above the mid-point of the league.
8. South Carolina Gamecocks
Not putting South Carolina higher could lead to punitive repeat "Sandstorm" playings. It's a great atmosphere with the Cockabooses and the night time noise. In any other conference, it'd be top five easily. But this is the SEC and that extra something still is missing to lift USC a couple more spots.
7. Florida Gators
Yes, the Swamp is epic, and the hundred small traditions from Two Bits to Tom Petty are all impressive. But with Billy Napier this embattled, it's not the strongest version of Florida fandom heading into 2025.
6. Tennessee Volunteers
SIXTH? Holy Rocky Top, this gets difficult. Tennessee has been embattled for much of the last two decades and is really just pulling back into form. Another CFP season could have the Vols a couple spots higher heading into 2026.
5. Texas A&M Aggies
Kyle Field and the 12th man ensure that Texas A&M brings a hardcore fan base. While ultimate success has always eluded the Aggies, there's a "wait til next year" feel around the program that justifies them cracking an elite SEC top 5.
4. Georgia Bulldogs
Should Georgia be fourth? Not necessarily, but it's thick at the top of the SEC. The biggest issue for UGA is that it's been so long since Georgia truly struggled that it's hard to consider it. An electrifying home field and a massive fan base bring passion every week.
3. Texas Longhorns
They're preseason No. 1, they travel phenomenally, and they have a massive fan footprint. The only issue here is they haven't had SEC woes yet, so it's hard to grade the Horns on how they react to down times.
2. LSU Tigers
Anybody who doesn't think LSU is elite deserves to play a night game in Tiger Stadium. It's rowdy and LSU fans get a little more "stand by your team"" credit than most elite programs because it's been a roller coaster ride for the Tigers (two non-winning seasons in the last five).
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Factors here include a raucous stadium, an actual museum to a legendary coach, a traveling contingent like few others, and even off a coaching transition and a disappointing season, expectations and excitement remain sky-high in Alabama.