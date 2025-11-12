Rick Neuheisel critical of Notre Dame 'brand' impacting CFP ranking
CBS sports analyst Rick Neuheisel took a shot at Notre Dame and the school's "brand" giving the Irish a boost in the College Football Playoff rankings. While some are claiming that 2025 marks a new era of parity in college football (witness the rise of Indiana and Vanderbilt, among others), Neuheisel notes that the wins and losses are still unfairly weighted based on a brand.
It is interesting that Miami is ahead of Georgia Tech in the ACC. It's the power of the victory over Notre Dame. And yet, they don't get the credit for having beat Notre Dame, because actually Notre Dame is sitting there at No. 9, well ahead of them. And yet half the schedule of Notre Dame is an ACC schedule. It makes no sense. But that's where we are in the power of Notre Dame.... It's a monster brand and it resonates.- Rick Neuheisel
Notre Dame's resume
Miami did best Notre Dame 27-24 in Week 1. The Irish lost the following week to Texas A&M, but have since resurrected their CFP hopes. Admittedly, a full six of the Irish's 12 games are against ACC opponents. The Irish also play two SEC teams (A&M and Arkansas), two Big Ten teams (USC and Purdue) and a pair of non-power conference foes in Boise State and Navy. The Irish are 1-2 against currently ranked teams heading into this weekend's trip to No. 23 Pittsburgh.
Miami and Tech's seasons
Miami, on the other hand, owns a 2-1 mark against currently ranked teams, having beaten Notre Dame and South Florida and lost to Louisville ahead of their own season-ending game at Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech is 8-1 overall, but has played no games against teams currently ranked in the top 20. The Yellowjackets finish with a home game against Pittsburgh and then a trip to Georgia to finish the regular season.
Texas's brand advantage
Neuheisel also brought up Texas as an example of another team benefitting off its brand. The Longhorns are sitting at No. 10 in the CFP rankings despite losing to a 3-6 Florida team that is all but guaranteed to miss the postseason. The Longhorns are 2-1 against currently ranked teams, having beaten Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. But Texas has won ugly-- trailing by 17 at Mississippi State and needing overtime to squeak past Kentucky.