Notable college football players who passed on the transfer portal

There are around 4,000 players in the NCAA transfer portal for the second year in a row, with plenty of star power moving around across the sport.

However, even with all of the talented players who are in the transfer portal, it doesn't mean that teams weren't hoping to land someone not in the portal. In fact, with the emergence of NIL in college football, players being coerced to transfer before the portal even opens has become a common practice.

That is why, when you look around the sport, you see players who are somehow linked to another school, even though they have never announced an intention to transfer, or have even re-signed, as we saw with the Demond Williams debacle.

With that being said, I thought it'd be fun to highlight the four players who many programs were counting on to transfer but either never entered, or withdrew their name from the portal.

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) rushes against the Toledo Rockets during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Sporting one of the biggest markets without actually ever setting foot in the transfer portal, some of the biggest names in the sport were after Louisville running back Isaac Brown. The speedster out of Miami logged 101 carries for 884 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry, which was the best in college football.

According to ESPN, Brown was generating interest from programs like Texas, Miami and Notre Dame among others. However, although he announced he intended to transfer, Louisville was able to put together a package that prevented his departure.

Andrew Sprague, OL, Michigan

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan with offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (54) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the more stout offensive linemen around the country, the redshirt freshman initially entered his name into the portal after starting 12 games this season for the Wolverines. He made the decision after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause, and after the program hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as his replacement.

After entering with a do-not-contact tag, Sprague took a trip to visit Texas, and was also linked to Missouri, according to On3. Ultimately, he decided to withdraw his name from the portal, thus crushing the dreams of the programs in dire need of influx of talent across the line.

Jayden Woods, EDGE, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) celebrates following an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ranked as a top 15 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports, Florida EDGE Jayden Woods was another player who had programs like Texas chomping at the bit at the thought of him transferring there.

Similar to Sprague, Woods visited Austin, but ultimately chose to return to play for new head coach Jon Sumrall at Florida. It's unclear if there is an issue in Austin, but it's quite peculiar that they have had multiple top players on their radar visit them, then decide to go play for a first-year head coach instead. It's no secret why Woods was such a hot commodity, as he racked up 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest transfer that never was, Alabama's Ty Simpson. The first-year starter at quarterback declared for the NFL Draft following a season where he led Alabama to the College Football Playoff. Simpson threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, even helping Alabama win its first College Football Playoff game under DeBoer.

However, in a situation eerily similar to that of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning a year ago, those around Alabama seemed ready for him to leave so former five-star, Keelon Russell could take over. Simpson is a projected first-round pick, but ESPN confirmed that Oregon, Miami and Tennessee were interested in his services had he chosen to return to college.