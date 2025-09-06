Robert Griffin announces No. 1 college football coach after Week 1
Analyst Robert Griffin III crowned Florida State’s Mike Norvell his No. 1 "College Coach of the Week" after the Seminoles’ 31–17 upset of No. 8 Alabama, placing Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Griffin posted his rankings Friday on X.
1. HC Mike Norvell
Norvell’s nod came on the heels of one of Week 1’s signature results. New quarterback Tommy Castellanos, a Boston College transfer, powered FSU with 152 yards passing and 78 rushing, while the Seminoles piled up 230 rushing yards overall to snap Alabama’s 23-game streak of season-opening wins. Florida State entered as a 13.5-point underdog.
The turnaround from last year was one of the most surprising developments from Week 1. Florida State is coming off a 2–10 season and reorganized its staff in December, when former UCF and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was hired as offensive coordinator and primary play-caller. Against Alabama, Malzahn’s run-first plan set the tone from the opening series and helped FSU control the line of scrimmage for four quarters.
Griffin’s top three notably did not include Malzahn, an omission that will surprise some given his fingerprints were all over Saturday’s game. The Seminoles averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns, which is a stark contrast to their offensive struggles a year ago. Florida State’s offensive overhaul — and Castellanos’ poised debut — were central to the upset.
2. DC Matt Patricia
Patricia’s Ohio State unit throttled preseason No. 1 Texas in a 14–7 win, limiting Arch Manning and controlling the game in Columbus. Texas finished 5-of-14 on third down, 1-for-5 on fourth down and turned it over once; Arch Manning went 17-of-30 for 170 yards with one TD and one INT, with most of his production coming late as the Buckeyes nursed the lead. The Buckeyes’ offense managed just 203 yards so Patricia gets a bulk of the credit.
3. DC Blake Baker
LSU went into Memorial Stadium and beat No. 4 Clemson 17–10 behind a Baker-led defense that looked like vintage Tigers. Clemson mustered only 261 total yards — just 31 on the ground (1.6 per rush) — and went 3-for-13 on third down. Cade Klubnik finished 19-of-38 for 230 yards with one interception, and the Tigers were shut out after halftime as LSU closed with a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive and two final defensive stands.
4. OC Derrick Nix
Auburn beat Baylor 38–24 with an identity win that ran straight through Nix’s offense: 52 rushes for 307 yards (5.9 YPC) and four rushing TDs, including QB Jackson Arnold’s 16 carries for 137 yards and two scores. The Tigers controlled the pace (33:18 possession), stayed clean (0 turnovers), and were efficient in the money moments (5-of-10 on third down, 1-of-1 on fourth). Passing was minimal (11-of-17 for 108 yards) as Auburn only needed the QB/RB-run menu. Arnold’s 27-yard keeper late in the fourth iced the game.
5. HC Justin Wilcox
Cal’s 34–15 road victory at Oregon State was very promising. QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele debuted with 20-of-30 passing for 234 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT, while the defense forced two takeaways and squeezed the Beavers to 65 rushing yards (2.4 YPC). Cal won turnover margin (+2) and edged time of possession (30:08).