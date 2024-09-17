SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4
Seven SEC football teams remain undefeated as we round out the first month of the 2024 season, and six of those schools make up the top seven positions on the AP top 25 rankings entering Week 4.
The conference also leads the way with nine teams total in this week's poll, firmly staking its claim as the most dominant league in college football.
But this past weekend saw the official handover of the SEC's pecking order to one of the conference's new members, as Texas jumped Georgia as the No. 1 team in the AP rankings.
Here's your look at where each SEC team lands in our power rankings for Week 4.
SEC football power rankings for Week 4
16. Mississippi State
Record: 1-2, 0-0
What's next: vs. Florida
Jeff Lebby is looking for answers after a loss at home to MAC challenger Toledo as the Bulldogs defense allowed 41 points.
15. Florida
Record: 1-2, 0-1
What's next: at Mississippi State
It looks like Billy Napier's time in the Swamp is coming to an end just three weeks into what was meant to be a statement season for him, as the Gators have been effectively routed twice already in front of their home fans.
14. Vanderbilt
Record: 2-1, 0-0
What's next: at Missouri
Vandy allowed a TD with 15 seconds left at Georgia Southern in a close loss that pumps the brakes on that early-season confidence that came after beating Virginia Tech and now the schedule gets much harder.
13. Kentucky
Record: 1-2, 0-2
What's next: vs. Ohio
Sitting last place in the SEC standings, the Wildcats had No. 1 Georgia on the ropes most of the night until a decision to punt on fourth down near midfield aroused criticism of Mark Stoops' in-game strategy.
12. Arkansas
Record: 2-1, 0-0
What's next: at Auburn
The Hogs played UAB a little close at home, and escaped thanks to Taylen Green leading a 75-yard touchdown drive late.
11. Auburn
Record: 2-1, 0-0
What's next: vs. Arkansas
A quarterback change seemed to help the offense, as Hank Brown led a more efficient outing, but it was Jarquez Hunter's 152 yards that helped put away New Mexico, and can really make this offense go as SEC play opens up.
10. South Carolina
Record: 2-1, 1-1
What's next: vs. Akron
The Gamecocks had some defensive touchdowns taken off the board because of penalties, and an injury to quarterback LaNorris Sellers stymied the team's offensive rhythm in a close loss to LSU.
9. Texas A&M
Record: 2-1, 1-0
What's next: vs. Bowling Green
Marcel Reed had 3 total TDs and the Aggies ran the ball well against the Gators in a dominant road win looking ahead to a manageable SEC slate.
8. Oklahoma
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: vs. Tennessee
Oklahoma makes its SEC debut this week, pitting its new-look, susceptible offensive line against Tennessee's excellent front seven and coming off two close games against unranked, non-conference foes.
7. LSU
Record: 2-1, 1-0
What's next: vs. UCLA
There are still questions all over this defense, particularly the secondary, but Garrett Nussmeier has the arm to get the team out of trouble, and Caden Durham could be the path forward running the ball.
6. Missouri
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: vs. Vanderbilt
Mizzou pulled out one of the SEC's best wins over the weekend, completing a comeback against a ranked Boston College team, an important building block in what looks like a very plausible run to playoff consideration.
5. Ole Miss
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: vs. Kentucky
One of two teams nationally to not allow a touchdown, the Rebels could easily be third or fourth in these rankings, but have yet to really be challenged, although the early returns are enormously promising.
4. Tennessee
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: at Oklahoma
Potent offense and suffocating defense up front put Big Orange in the thick of the playoff race, out-scoring opponents 191-13, and heading to OU this week with a chance to move up even more in the polls.
3. Alabama
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: Idle
Any hopes Wisconsin had of actually challenging the Tide ended when Tyler Van Dyke got injured, but he likely wouldn't have been able to match Bama score for score anyway. Jalen Milroe leads the SEC with 14 touchdowns.
2. Georgia
Record: 3-0, 1-0
What's next: Idle
Overreactions are flying as Georgia beat Kentucky by 1 point after a sluggish offensive showing and a leaky defensive output. Sometimes it's not your night, but the Bulldogs still have the personnel to go all the way.
1. Texas
Record: 3-0, 0-0
What's next: vs. UL Monroe
The injury to Quinn Ewers is something to watch, but Arch Manning dominated in reserve and can handle this offense in the short term. Texas still owns college football's best win and is rolling with a week to go before the SEC slate opens up.
-
