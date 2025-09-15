SEC football rankings: Texas among 3 most overrated teams ahead of Week 4
Georgia and Tennessee did their part to give fans an instant classic in Week 3 and hopefully a preview of the upcoming SEC schedule. While the Vols and Dawgs both impressed, some teams find themselves high in the college football rankings by benefitting from preseason expectations.
Georgia climbed one spot in the latest AP Poll to move into the top five, while Tennessee remained at No. 15 despite the loss. Other SEC teams are in danger of being exposed as squads begin to enter the meat of the schedule.
One important note on the criteria for this overrated list. We are aiming to compare a team's ranking with their resume simply based on the first three weeks of the college football season. An overrated team still has time to prove they are properly rated or even underrated by notching additional quality wins in the future.
Here's a look at the three most overrated SEC teams along with their AP Poll Ranking.
No. 1 Texas Longhorns (Ranked No. 8)
This is not an effort to pile on Arch Manning as the quarterback has failed to live up to the preseason hype, most of which was created by no fault of his own. Texas may have more to be concerned about than just the underwhelming quarterback play.
The Longhorns find themselves ranked No. 8 despite the lack of a win over a power-four opponent. Texas lost 14-7 to Ohio State to open the season before notching wins over San Jose State and UTEP.
Manning and the Longhorns kept UTEP in the game before eventually pulling away for a 27-10 victory. Fans are about to learn a lot more about Texas with upcoming matchups against Florida and No. 11 Oklahoma in two of their next three games.
No. 2 Auburn Tigers (Ranked No. 22)
No. 22 Auburn moved up two spots after a 31-15 victory over South Alabama. Yet, it is fair to have questions about Auburn heading into their Week 4 showdown against Oklahoma.
Again, Auburn can easily prove these allegations wrong by putting on a show in Norman. There is also a chance that Oklahoma's defense is going to have success against the team's former quarterback, given head coach Brent Venables' familiarity with Jackson Arnold.
Auburn's best win came to start the season with a 38-24 victory over Baylor. The Tigers also have wins over Ball State and South Alabama. All eyes will be on Arnold in a potential revenge spot as the quarterback leads the Auburn offense.
No. 3 Ole Miss (Ranked No. 13)
Ole Miss is a good team, but the No. 13 Rebels may not quite be at the level of a team hovering around the top 10. Heading into Week 4, Ole Miss sits at 3-0 after back-to-back close calls against Kentucky and Arkansas.
These victories may age well if the Wildcats and Hogs turn out to have solid seasons. For now, the wins remain question marks.
Ole Miss has a chance to make more of a statement as the Rebels face potential College Football Playoff contender Tulane and No. 3 LSU in the next two weeks. An Oct. 18 matchup against Georgia in Athens also looms.