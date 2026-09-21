SEC Reclaims the Crown as College Football’s Best Conference This Month

Left off the national championship trophy stage for the last three seasons, it’s been all the rage for some critics to say the SEC is no longer the best conference in college football.

But reports of the SEC’s demise appear to be greatly exaggerated when looking over how each conference has performed against opponents so far in the 2026 season. In fact, no other league has looked better when playing teams outside their league so far.

SEC Eclipses College Football’s Other Leagues

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Adding up all the wins and all the losses by every conference when playing against Power Four teams outside their conference leaves no doubt as to who was dominant and who was dominated, and the SEC came out on top. Easily.

So far this season, SEC teams are a combined 10-2 overall against non-conference P4 programs on the same field, far outpacing every other league in college football and emerging as the only one that finished above .500 in that situation.

The next best was the Big 12, which went 5-7. The ACC was next, going 6-9.

Big Ten Can’t Match Its Tough Talk This Year

Winning those three straight national titles gave the Big Ten a ton of confidence, and gave its defenders a lot of leeway in talking tough about how they overtook the SEC.

But the actual football they played told a different story when they got back on the field, as the Big Ten currently ranks the worst among power conferences with a meager 4-9 record against non-league P4 opponents this season.

It also went 1-2 against the SEC, in particular, with Michigan overcoming Oklahoma at the Big House the only positive result in that situation.

SEC Is Winning Key Non-Conference Games

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Marquee games underscored the SEC’s depth. LSU’s 51-10 demolition of Clemson in the opener set the pace, followed by Auburn squeaking past Baylor, and Ole Miss getting past ranked Louisville in a shootout in Nashville.

Week 2 was even more impressive, as Missouri won a tough battle at Kansas, Texas A&M dominated Arizona State, Mississippi State took down Minnesota on the road, and Tennessee won easily at Georgia Tech.

But the big winner was Texas, which overcame a 20-point deficit to take down No. 1 Ohio State by a single point, and took the No. 1 AP ranking for itself.

Alabama avenged last season’s loss at Florida State by putting up 50 points and winning the rematch at home, and Vanderbilt took advantage of a catastrophic NC State mistake in the end zone to pull out a miraculous victory and stay undefeated.

Looking Ahead

Conference play will undoubtedly test the SEC’s depth even further, especially as it moves to a nine-game league schedule, with several ranked matchups on the horizon.

But the early evidence is clear: measured head-to-head results against peer conferences and the volume of top-ranked teams – the SEC comprises a full 40 percent of this week’s AP top 25 poll – the league has reasserted itself as college football’s premier outfit.