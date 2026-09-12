Tim Tebow Settles the Debate Over College Football's Best Quarterback Conference

The quality of quarterback play across Power Four conferences is some of the highest in college football history.

Blue-chip prospects are still of the essence at many of the nation's top programs. Additionally, the NCAA transfer portal has allowed programs without a proven starter to bridge the gap after they lose a starter, resulting in well-rounded groups of starting quarterbacks in each conference.

Former Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and SEC Network college football analyst Tim Tebow crowned the SEC as college football's top quarterback conference. Tebow discussed the league's strength at the position during "SEC Nation" on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

"There are so many different guys in this conference that, really from top to bottom, I think it's the most amount of depth the SEC has had in their quarterback play," Tebow said. "The question is, we don't know who's going to be the best though. This is an opportunity for them to go from really good to great. Who's going to separate themselves to be really the next superstar in the SEC?"

What makes the SEC such a strong quarterback conference?

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) walks off the field against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The crop of returning starters in the SEC is littered with star power.

While he needed a half to settle in with a new offensive coordinator, Trinidad Chambliss put Ole Miss on his back in its 41-38 victory over Louisville in Week 1. Arch Manning and Gunner Stockton played easier Week 1 games, but both surged down the home stretch of their 2025 campaigns.

The less experienced starters in the SEC have some of the highest upside in the country.

Kamario Taylor, the highest-rated recruit in Mississippi State football history, showcased his rocket arm in the Bulldogs' Week 1 victory over ULM. Missouri starter Austin Simmons was incredibly efficient in his first two games, the latter of which was a 38-21 win at Kansas. Two of these newer starters, Kenny Minchey and Keelon Russell, square off at Kroger Field in Week 2.

How does the quarterback depth in other power conferences stack up to the SEC?

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten possesses the strongest argument against the SEC as college football's best quarterback conference.

The league is replete with proven Power Four starters like Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, Rocco Becht, Josh Hoover, Demond Williams Jr. and Jayden Maiava. Younger starters like Malik Washington and Drake Lindsey also possess high upside that adds to the conference's depth at quarterback.

At least after one week, the ACC and Big 12 are less complete conferences at quarterback than the SEC and Big Ten.

Texas Tech aside, the majority of the Big 12's upper echelon fields returning starters at quarterback. However, many of the teams that needed to find a new starter in the offseason either found an inconsistent Power Four starter or a successful Group of Six starter, and many of the latter are still acclimating to Power Four football.

The ACC is the transfer-heaviest league at quarterback in the Power Four this season. Some of these transfers, like Darian Mensah and Lincoln Kienholz, have showcased their potential early in the season, but the league's true strength at quarterback is still very unknown.