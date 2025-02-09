College Football HQ

Super Bowl 2025 teams ranked by college football programs, conferences

These college football teams and conferences produced the most talent on the field for the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

What college football teams and conferences put the most players on the field for this year's Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs?
What college football teams and conferences put the most players on the field for this year's Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs? / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The annual Super Bowl game is not only the NFL’s moment to shine, but also another chance for college football programs to one-up each other as schools look to get bragging rights of a kind to see who can put the most players in football’s biggest and most prestigious moment.

For the third-straight year, that honor goes to Oklahoma, a traditional college football factory that has once again put the most talent on the field in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Sunday.

And by joining the SEC this year, Oklahoma was also able to help boost the SEC’s already dominant numbers when it comes to what conferences produce the most Super Bowl players.

This year’s game produced some notable trivia, as well: Super Bowl LIX has one player on the field who didn’t play college football, as Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata grew up in Australia, where he played rugby.

Here’s an overview of what college football programs and conferences produced the most talent in the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Oklahoma

Players: 7

Chiefs: WR Hollywood Brown, C Creed Humphrey, OL Wanye Morris, RB Samaje Perine, LS James Winchester

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson

Georgia

Players: 6

Chiefs: DE Malik Herring

Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, DB Lewis Cline, DT Jordan Davis, CB Kelee Ringo, LB Nolan Smith

Alabama

Players: 4

Chiefs: None

Eagles: OG Landon Dickerson, CB Eli Ricks, WR DeVonta Smith, OL Tyler Steen

Florida

Players: 4

Chiefs: OL D.J. Humphries, OT Jawaan Taylor

Eagles: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OT Fred Johnson

Florida State

Players: 3

Chiefs: DT Derrick Nnadi

Eagles: LB Josh Sweat, WR Johnny Wilson

Michigan

Players: 3

Chiefs: DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Uche

Eagles: OG Trevor Keegan

Clemson

Players: 3

Chiefs: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Eagles: RB Will Shipley, LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

Texas

Players: 3

Chiefs: DE Charles Omenihu, WR Xavier Worthy

Eagles: DT Moro Ojomo

Penn State

Players: 3

Chiefs: OL Hunter Nourzad

Eagles: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Jahan Dotson

Memphis

Players: 3

Chiefs: None

Eagles: PK Jake Elliott, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DE Bryce Huff

Stanford

Players: 3

Chiefs: DB Justin Reid

Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, DT Thomas Booker

2 players each: Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, USC, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Washington, Marshall, Cincinnati, Washington State, Toledo, Mississippi State

Super Bowl players by college football conference

SEC: 33

Big Ten: 21

ACC: 19

FCS or lower: 9

Big 12: 5

AAC: 4

Sun Belt: 3

MAC: 3

Independent: 2

Mountain West: 2

Conference USA: 2

Pac-12: 2

Published
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

