Super Bowl 2025 teams ranked by college football programs, conferences
The annual Super Bowl game is not only the NFL’s moment to shine, but also another chance for college football programs to one-up each other as schools look to get bragging rights of a kind to see who can put the most players in football’s biggest and most prestigious moment.
For the third-straight year, that honor goes to Oklahoma, a traditional college football factory that has once again put the most talent on the field in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Sunday.
And by joining the SEC this year, Oklahoma was also able to help boost the SEC’s already dominant numbers when it comes to what conferences produce the most Super Bowl players.
This year’s game produced some notable trivia, as well: Super Bowl LIX has one player on the field who didn’t play college football, as Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata grew up in Australia, where he played rugby.
Here’s an overview of what college football programs and conferences produced the most talent in the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.
-
Oklahoma
Players: 7
Chiefs: WR Hollywood Brown, C Creed Humphrey, OL Wanye Morris, RB Samaje Perine, LS James Winchester
Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson
-
Georgia
Players: 6
Chiefs: DE Malik Herring
Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, DB Lewis Cline, DT Jordan Davis, CB Kelee Ringo, LB Nolan Smith
-
Alabama
Players: 4
Chiefs: None
Eagles: OG Landon Dickerson, CB Eli Ricks, WR DeVonta Smith, OL Tyler Steen
-
Florida
Players: 4
Chiefs: OL D.J. Humphries, OT Jawaan Taylor
Eagles: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OT Fred Johnson
-
Florida State
Players: 3
Chiefs: DT Derrick Nnadi
Eagles: LB Josh Sweat, WR Johnny Wilson
-
Michigan
Players: 3
Chiefs: DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Uche
Eagles: OG Trevor Keegan
-
Clemson
Players: 3
Chiefs: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Eagles: RB Will Shipley, LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
-
Texas
Players: 3
Chiefs: DE Charles Omenihu, WR Xavier Worthy
Eagles: DT Moro Ojomo
-
Penn State
Players: 3
Chiefs: OL Hunter Nourzad
Eagles: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Jahan Dotson
-
Memphis
Players: 3
Chiefs: None
Eagles: PK Jake Elliott, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DE Bryce Huff
-
Stanford
Players: 3
Chiefs: DB Justin Reid
Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, DT Thomas Booker
-
2 players each: Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, USC, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Washington, Marshall, Cincinnati, Washington State, Toledo, Mississippi State
-
Super Bowl players by college football conference
SEC: 33
Big Ten: 21
ACC: 19
FCS or lower: 9
Big 12: 5
AAC: 4
Sun Belt: 3
MAC: 3
Independent: 2
Mountain West: 2
Conference USA: 2
Pac-12: 2
-
