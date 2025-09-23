Ranking the three most surprising undefeated college football teams through Week 4
There are still 30 undefeated FBS teams through four weeks of the college football season -- more than one-fifth of all teams, that is.
Many of those 3-0 or 4-0 starts are still largely hollow and will look a lot different in just a few weeks. With so few meaningful conference games played yet, it's hard to truly be surprised by programs loading up early on against favorable early schedules.
But some of those 30 unbeaten teams are legitimate surprises and deserve a spotlight here.
1. Maryland Terrapins (4-0)
Just two years ago, Maryland started 5-0 before the wheels fell off, so it's not as if the Terrapins haven't done this before under coach Mike Locksley. But given how last season ended -- with five straight losses, a 4-8 overall record and 1-8 mark in the Big Ten to finish second-to-last in the conference standings -- there wasn't much to fuel optimism heading into 2025.
The Terps returned the same coordinators on both sides of the ball, same head coach, while seeing quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. transfer to Wisconsin, star running back Roman Hemby transfer to Wisconsin and its top two wide receivers -- Tai Felton and Kaden Prather -- depart to the NFL draft.
So it was no surprise when the Terps were picked 16th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten's official unofficial preseason media poll (organized by Cleveland.com).
What is surprising is that Maryland, with a true freshman quarterback in Malik Washington, is 4-0 with four wins by double-digits after rolling over Wisconsin, 27-10, on the road Saturday. The Terps have already matched their 2024 overall and conference win totals, and it's still September.
Sure, the other wins have come against Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and Towson, but Washington has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country while passing for 1,038 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception (plus two rushing TDs) so far.
2. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0)
The Jeff Lebby Era at Mississippi State got off to a rough start, finishing 2-10 last year, including a last-place 0-8 mark in the SEC. Outside expectations remained bleak entering 2025, as the Bulldogs were picked dead last in the SEC's preseason poll.
So it's safe to say few expected Mississippi State to be 4-0 at this point, with a win over a 2024 College Football Playoff team (24-20 over Arizona State in Week 2). That's been the one true test so far for the Bulldogs, but they've handled business otherwise with comfortable wins over Southern Miss (34-17), Alcorn State (63-0) and Northern Illinois (38-10).
Mississippi State ranks a solid 26th nationally in total defense (265.5 yards per game) after finishing 126th in that category last year (456.4), and fifth-year QB Blake Shapen has been solid while passing for 884 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions (plus a rushing TD).
3. North Texas Mean Green (4-0)
North Texas doesn't get a lot of national attention, but at least a couple of voters have taken notice of the Mean Green's 4-0 start as the team received a couple of votes in the AP poll this week.
After finishing 5-7 and 6-7 in coach Eric Morris' first two seasons, not only is North Texas setting a different pace for itself, but it already has two pretty notable wins -- 59-10 over Washington State and a 45-38 overtime win last weekend against an Army team that won 12 games last year as the AAC champion.
Redshirt-freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been a major catalyst for the success, passing for 1,013 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions (plus a rushing TD) so far.