ACC QB Rankings: Lopez, Warren Climb as Sagapolutele Plummets Out Ahead of Week 5

Week 4 commenced with a forgettable ACC quarterback battle between Tait Reynolds and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at California late Friday night.

The signal-callers finished a combined 29-of-50 passing for 227 yards and three interceptions. Special teams and the run game ultimately secured Clemson the 24-10 win, and the loss is the latest chapter in a rough start to 2026 for Sagapolutele.

The beginning and end of Saturday were much more exciting for the ACC's quarterbacks. Gio Lopez led Wake Forest to a 30-27 road upset victory over Lincoln Kienholz and Louisville while Davis Warren put on a show in Stanford's 34-27 win against Georgia Tech in the nightcap.

Week 5 once again begins on a Friday night with a battle between Mason Heintschel and Ethan Grunkemeyer in Lane Stadium, both of which quarterback unbeaten teams. The only ACC game on Saturday night is between Darian Mensah and Tait Reynolds at Clemson, two signal-callers off to polar opposite starts.

Within ACC play, Stanford at Wake Forest and Louisville at NC State should provide the most interesting quarterback matchups of the Saturday slate. Out of conference, Billy Edwards hopes to bounce back against a prolific Notre Dame defense while Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looks to do the same against Jackson Arnold and UNLV.

Below, we rank the eight best quarterbacks in the ACC entering Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.

8. Davis Warren

The other quarterback in the bay area is quietly off to a better start in his 2026 campaign than Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Warren put Stanford’s offense on his back in its win over Georgia Tech, throwing dimes all game long in his 396-yard, three-touchdown effort.

The Cardinal travels across the country to Wake Forest in Week 5 (Noon EDT, ACC Network). Ryan Browne, Darian Mensah and Lincoln Kienholz all had superb passing performances against the Demon Deacons.

7. Beau Pribula

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) passes the ball under pressure from Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Jalen Bell (20) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pribula was an efficient 24-of-28 for 279 yards and four touchdowns in Virginia’s 42-3 rout of Delaware. The first three touchdown passes were on lower difficulty throws and the fourth was on a play where Kameron Courtney had to high point the ball. Pribula utilized his legs for a 14-yard touchdown run on an option in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers’ ACC road opener is at Florida State (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). Kevin Jennings and Keelon Russell both torched Seminoles in September, so a big afternoon is likely in order for Pribula.

6. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Virginia Tech leaned heavily on the run game through wet conditions in its 21-14 win at Boston College. Grunkemeyer’s longest completion of the game was a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marlion Jackson, who turned around to make the catch in the air.

The Hokies come back to Lane Stadium for a matchup with fellow unbeaten Pittsburgh on Friday (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN). Both Alonza Barnett III and Steve Angeli had performances to forget against the Panthers, although some of that can be attributed to bad conditions to throw the football in.

5. Gio Lopez

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to throw during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez connected with Carlos Hernandez for 194 of his 225 passing yards in Wake Forest’s road upset of No. 16 Louisville. 125 of those yards were on deep shots where Lopez located Hernandez well behind the Cardinals' defenders.

The Demon Deacons return home to face Stanford in Week 5 (Noon EDT, ACC Network). Opposing quarterbacks have been successful against the Cardinal in the first four weeks, most notably Darian Mensah with his 401-yard performance in Week 1.

4. Mason Heintschel

For the first time in three weeks, Heintschel played in dry conditions during Pittsburgh’s 59-point shutout of Bucknell. He finished the afternoon with 403 yards and six touchdown passes, and like in the Miami (OH) game, many of Heintschel’s touchdown passes were on high-difficulty, offscript throws.

The Panthers head to Virginia Tech for their conference road opener on Friday night (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN). Heintschel used his legs sparingly in September, but they could be an asset against a Hokie defense that allowed Mason McKenzie to run for 138 yards on it last week.

3. Kevin Jennings

Sep 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings sailed a pass over the head of his receiver for a pick six in the first quarter of SMU’s 34-24 win over Missouri State, a play that stuck the Mustangs in a 10-point hole. He finished the night 33-of-39 passing for 464 yards and three touchdowns along with another score on the ground, showcasing his impressive ability to make throws on the run.

SMU’s ACC home opener is against Boston College this week (Noon EDT, CW). Jennings only completed 50% of his passes in the Mustangs’ 45-13 win at the Eagles in 2025, although he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Lincoln Kienholz

Kienholz battled in Louisville’s loss to Wake Forest in Week 4. He finished the afternoon 27-of-36 for 324 yards and a touchdown in the air to go along with two more scores on the ground, and his lone mistake was on an interception that caromed into the hands of a defensive back.

The first ACC road test for Kienholz is at NC State in Week 5 (3:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). Kienholz is currently listed as "questionable" on the ACC's availability report.

1. Darian Mensah

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah played in three quarters of Miami’s 52-3 win over Central Michigan. He maintained his efficiency against the Chippewas, finishing 23-of-27 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns to put his completion percentage at 88.9% for the season.

The Hurricanes play their third road game of their ACC schedule at Clemson this week (7:30 p.m. EDT, ABC). Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns the last time he faced a Clemson defense.