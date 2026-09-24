ACC QB Rankings: Lincoln Kienholz Still on the Rise Ahead of Clash with Gio Lopez in Week 4

A sloppy duel between Steve Angeli and Mason Heintschel at Pittsburgh opened the Week 3 festivities for ACC quarterbacks on Thursday.

In addition Syracuse and Pittsburgh, Week 3 featured four other matchups between ACC programs. Darian Mensah's efficiency was on display in Miami's 33-20 win at Wake Forest, Kevin Jennings and Lincoln Kienholz participated in a 41-31 showdown in Louisville, and Tait Reynolds and Walker Eget earned the first ACC wins of their college careers.

Ethan Grunkemeyer guided Virginia Tech to a comfortable win at Maryland, but that was the only victory for an ACC quarterback against a Power Four non-conference foe. Beau Pribula (Virginia) and Ashton Daniels (Florida State) both lost by double digits, and CJ Bailey was the center of attention in the unbelievably bad end to NC State's loss at Vanderbilt.

Week 4 is FCS and Group of Six heavy across the ACC schedule, but there are a trio of conference matchups. Tait Reynolds and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele clash late on Friday night, Gio Lopez and Lincoln Kienholz meet in Louisville to open the Saturday slate, and the nightcap is a matchup between Alberto Mendoza and Davis Warren in Silicon Valley.

Below, we rank the eight best ACC quarterbacks entering Week 4 of the 2026 college football season.

8. Gio Lopez

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) drops back to pass against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez made a costly mistake by throwing a game-sealing interception, but other contenders for the No. 8 spot on the list have made more egregious errors through three weeks. He put together strong showings in the wins over Akron and Purdue, and his 312-yard performance was a big part in making for a more respectable defeat for Wake Forest against Miami.

Louisville is Wake Forest’s ACC road opener (Noon EDT, ESPN). The Cardinals’ defense has seen Trinidad Chambliss and Kevin Jennings in the first three weeks of the season.

7. Beau Pribula

Pribula was unable to affect West Virginia on the ground, which is a vital component of his game and Virginia’s offensive strategy. Through the air, Pribula was 21-of-33 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which he fit through end zone traffic to tight end John Rogers.

The Cavaliers host Delaware to close out non-conference play (6 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). The Blue Hens played Vanderbilt in Week 2, but the Commodores didn’t shift to Jared Curtis as their permanent starter until last week.

6. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) waits for a timeout to end in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech coasted to a 35-26 win at Maryland in their non-conference finale. The most impressive work in Grunkemeyer’s 339-yard, three-touchdown night were the high-difficulty throws he completed on the sidelines and the weaving act he put together on an 18-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter.

The Hokies travel to Boston College to begin ACC play this weekend (Noon EDT, ACC Network). The Eagles saw Cincinnati and Rutgers in non-conference play, finishing 1-1 against those foes.

5. Mason Heintschel

Wet conditions once again played a role in Heintschel’s performance in Week 3. He was 10-of-23 for 123 yards and an interception that he threw right to a Syracuse defender, although he was still able to impact the game on the ground for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh concludes non-conference play against Bucknell this week (Noon EDT, ACCNX). Heintschel shouldn’t have to play the entire game if the Panthers hold a large lead in the second half.

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Sep 19, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) prepares to throw a pass against the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sagapolutele’s day ended in the middle of the third quarter of California’s 49-7 drubbing of Wagner. The Golden Bears’ longest pass plays were on screens, but Sagapolutele found Cooper Perry on a fade in the back right corner of the end zone late in the first half.

The Golden Bears’ ACC home opener is against Clemson on Friday (10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Tigers have seen Sam Leavitt and Billy Edwards at quarterback in the first three weeks, playing both games in sloppy conditions.

3. Kevin Jennings

Jennings made several impressive throws against Louisville, but his mistakes were costly ones. On his first interception, he threw the ball too far for his receiver to make a play. Late in the game, he fumbled as he was crossing the goal line on a drive that would’ve cut the deficit to a field goal, and he threw a game-sealing interception on the next possession.

SMU hosts Missouri State for its second non-conference game of the season (9 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). Jennings’ night likely ends early against the Bears so he can rest for the Mustangs’ conference home opener against Boston College.

2. Lincoln Kienholz

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) walks off the field after the Cards defeated SMU Sept.19, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kienholz continues to rise in our rankings after he outdueled Kevin Jennings and SMU last week. In addition to producing with his legs, Kienholz squeezed passes through tight windows and found Lawayne McCoy on a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw for a touchdown in the first half.

The Cardinals continue ACC play this week against Wake Forest (Noon EDT, ESPN). The Demon Deacons were unable to hamper the quarterbacks they played the last two weeks, and Kienholz is the first that can threaten them with his legs.

1. Darian Mensah

Mensah’s completion percentage through three weeks is 89.9%, the best in college football. The majority of his 30 completions against Wake Forest were on shorter passes where receivers, like Malachi Toney, turned them into longer gains.

Week 4 should be another easy week at the office for Mensah as the Hurricanes play their second non-conference game against Central Michigan (6:30 p.m. EDT, CW). His day should end early for the third time this season.