When the AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out for Week 2

While most college football rankings typically come out on the Sunday after every weekend’s games, the Week 1 into Week 2 schedule is always a little different every year.

That’s because college football plays an extended opening slate to start the season that includes games on Sunday and Monday, so the polls will be delayed heading into the Week 2 matchups.

Here is what you need to know about the rankings schedule in the very near future.

When the College Football Rankings Will Come Out

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Both of the major football rankings, the Coaches Poll and the AP top 25 ballots, are scheduled to be released at different times on Tuesday, September 8.

First, the Coaches Poll rankings will come out between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

From there, the Associated Press is expected to reveal its Week 2 football rankings later that day, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern time.

What Teams Are Moving Up?

Ranked teams were 23-0 against unranked opponents heading into Monday night, the second time in the last 13 seasons that AP programs were that successful, winning their games by nearly 37 points on average, the widest margin in that situation for any group of teams.

LSU should get a leg-up in the new AP poll after a massive debut for head coach Lane Kiffin in what became a 51-10 rout over Clemson, a solid first step for the program as it looks to take a more commanding position in the SEC pecking order.

Likewise for Ole Miss, the team Kiffin used to coach, which used a spirited second half to come out the right side of a back-and-forth against ranked Louisville in anticipation of their matchup against their old coach in two weeks.

What Teams Are Moving Down?

Maybe it’s an overreaction to suggest, but No. 2 Oregon could lose enough votes to drop a spot or two after a pedestrian effort to beat Boise State, against which the Big Ten power was a more than three touchdown favorite. Voters could send a signal to the Ducks to make some improvements that justify their lofty ranking.

Despite winning on that miraculous last-second heave, however controversially, Michigan looked very sluggish for the other 59:59 of its debut against Western Michigan and could also lose some votes as a result heading into its Week 2 home clash against Oklahoma.

Risers, Fallers: AP Top 25 College Football Teams Moving Up, Down in Week 2

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