When the AP top 25 college football rankings come out for Week 2
Coming out of a hugely-impactful opening Saturday of the 2025 college football season, there’s bound to be some notable changes in both the AP top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings as several highly-considered teams took an early loss in the Week 1 games.
While most college football rankings typically come out on the Sunday after every weekend’s games, the Week 1 schedule is always a little different every year.
That’s because college football plays an extended opening slate that includes games on Sunday and on Monday, so the polls will be delayed heading into the Week 2 matchups.
College football rankings: When the Top 25 polls come out
Both of the major college football polls -- the Coaches Poll and the AP top 25 poll -- are scheduled to be released at different times on Tuesday, September 2.
An exact release time for the Coaches Poll rankings remains unknown as of now, but it’s likely to be released that day sometime between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.
From there, the Associated Press is expected to reveal its Week 2 football rankings later that day, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern time.
What will the AP poll look like? Expect some big changes after an action-packed Week 1 with multiple ranked teams losing. Here is our own prediction for the Week 2 top 25 football rankings.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn't an exact science.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
- No. 1 team: 25 points
- No. 2 team: 24
- No. 3 team: 23
- No. 4 team: 22
- No. 5 team: 21
- No. 6 team: 20
- No. 7 team: 19
- No. 8 team: 18
- No. 9 team: 17
- No. 10 team: 16
- No. 11 team: 15
- No. 12 team: 14
- No. 13 team: 13
- No. 14 team: 12
- No. 15 team: 11
- No. 16 team: 10
- No. 17 team: 9
- No. 18 team: 8
- No. 19 team: 7
- No. 20 team: 6
- No. 21 team: 5
- No. 22 team: 4
- No. 23 team: 3
- No. 24 team: 2
- No. 25 team: 1
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
