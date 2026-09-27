When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 5

With all the ranked teams playing all the other ranked teams this weekend, it’s expected that we should see a ton of change in the new college football rankings coming out of Week 4 when the coaches and AP top 25 voters reveal their updated ballots.

We saw six games with ranked teams on both sides of the field across the SEC and Big Ten, meaning that pollsters have some very consequential decisions to make as we close out the first month of the 2026 college football season.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 5 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

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First on the schedule will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 27 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 27 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

What teams will rise?

Florida could prove to be the biggest positive mover in the new rankings after a dominant performance against Ole Miss at home to stay undefeated and emerge as an early SEC title contender.

Likewise, LSU easily defeated Texas A&M at home to avoid a second-straight loss, while Oregon overcame a brutal injury to quarterback Dante Moore to still take down USC at the Coliseum.

Which teams will fall?

Ole Miss is due for a fall in the poll after allowing Florida to score 52 points on its defense in a battle of SEC contenders, and with it goes its undefeated record and previous No. 4 ranking.

Texas A&M and USC will lose plenty of votes in the upcoming AP poll after their losses, with the Aggies' playoff hopes hanging on by a thread, if they exist at all after starting 0-2 in SEC play.

AP Top 25 Movers: College Football Teams Going Up, Down in Week 5

Where we left off: The Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Texas (58) Georgia (3) Notre Dame Ole Miss (3) Indiana (4) Miami (1) Ohio State Alabama BYU LSU Texas Tech USC Penn State Tennessee Utah Louisville Iowa Michigan Missouri Oregon Florida SMU Texas A&M Mississippi State Houston