When the Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out: Who is the New No. 1 Team?

For the second time in as many weeks, the No. 1 team in the college football rankings lost their game against an unranked opponent. Once again, the AP and Coaches voters head back to the ballots.

They won’t simply be looking for change at the top. For the first time ever, a full half of the AP top ten lost their games, meaning we’ll see plenty of consequential change as we cross the midway point of the 2026 college football season.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 8 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

Brett Davis-Imagn

First on the schedule will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 18 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 18 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

What teams will rise in the rankings?

BYU: The Cougars made a solid case to be the new No. 1 team after a signature 28-24 win over No. 2 ranked Notre Dame.

Ohio State: AP pollsters and coaches should give the Buckeyes a little bump after winning a close, gutsy test on the road against reigning champion Indiana, especially with room at No. 1 now.

Who will the voters drop in the new polls?

Georgia: No. 1 no more after losing at home to unranked Auburn, the Bulldogs were the last undefeated team in the SEC until now.

Indiana: That 22-game win streak is over at the hands of Ohio State, but the Hoosiers shouldn't be punished too harshly for this result at home.

Texas: The former AP No. 1 ranked team just two weeks ago, suddenly the Longhorns are on a confusing two-game losing skid, getting upset by Oklahoma and Florida, both unranked.

Alabama: Scoring just 10 points resulted in the Tide dropping a second-straight game, this time at Tennessee, to throw its playoff hopes into more turmoil.

Where we left off: The Week 7 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, Week 7 losing teams in bold

Georgia (66) Notre Dame (1) Miami (2) Ohio State Indiana (1) Alabama Texas BYU Ole Miss Texas Tech Utah UCLA Missouri Tennessee Kentucky Mississippi State Iowa Oklahoma State USC Houston Wake Forest LSU Boise State SMU Northwestern