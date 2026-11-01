When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 10

As we turn the corner from October to November, once again will the pollsters be faced with some important changes when voting on the new college football rankings.

Seven teams in the AP top 25 lost their games, including a surprise in the top-five, forcing voters into some consequential decisions heading into the final month of the 2026 regular season.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 10 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

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First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 1 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 1 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

College Football Playoff rankings debut this week

For the first time this season, we’ll get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the first CFP rankings, which come out on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

What teams will rise in the new poll?

Georgia: The reigning SEC champs will jump after beating Florida and after the Ohio State loss.

Notre Dame: A win over Navy will further entrench the Irish in the top five going into the home test against Miami.

Utah: A dominant win at Cincinnati keeps the Utes in first place in the Big 12 heading into the Holy War game against BYU.

USC: Pollsters could give the Trojans a bump after taking down the Buckeyes.

Iowa: AP voters put the Hawkeyes at 26 last week, but they should get a promotion after shutting out Wisconsin.

Who will fall in the Week 10 rankings?

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Ohio State: Suddenly the preseason title fave’s playoff hopes are in peril after losing a second game, this time at USC.

Florida: We may see the Gators fall out of the rankings after an ugly loss to Georgia.

SMU: Losing at Syracuse could cost the Mustangs a shot at the playoff.

Northwestern: They led early at Oregon, but couldn’t seal the deal in the second half.

Arizona: The Wildcats led at Texas Tech, but it came apart after halftime, losing a chance to change the picture in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys lost a shootout to Iowa State.

Wisconsin: A week after beating USC, the Badgers didn’t score a point at Iowa.

Where we left off: The Week 9 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, losing teams this week in bold

1. Miami (59)

2. Ohio State (10)

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Notre Dame

6. Utah (1)

7. UCLA

8. BYU

9. Kentucky

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Florida

18. Houston

19. SMU

T-20. Boise State

T-20. Northwestern

22. Arizona

23. Missouri

24. Oklahoma State

25. Wisconsin