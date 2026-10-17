Why These Top 25 College Football Teams Are in Real Danger Today

College football’s Week 7 slate delivers a rare concentration of ranked-on-ranked matchups with genuine stakes for the College Football Playoff picture midway through the season.

Several teams sitting inside the AP Top 25 enter Saturday facing opponents capable of ending undefeated runs, derailing conference title hopes, or exposing lingering vulnerabilities. Here is why the favorites and higher-ranked sides in six of the weekend’s most scrutinized games carry real risk.

A Championship Rematch on Hostile Ground

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Ohio State at Indiana

12 p.m. on Fox

Indiana carries a 22-game winning streak and an imposing home field advantage. Analytics models view the game as essentially a coin flip, with some giving the Buckeyes only a slight edge on the road.

Ohio State’s offensive line faces one of the nation’s better run defenses and a pass rush that has generated consistent pressure. The Buckeyes are also without Ja'Kobi Jackson, amounting to half their rushing output, forcing sudden adjustments against a front that limited them effectively in the previous meeting.

Indiana’s ability to force tight, physical games and capitalize late has already been proven this season. A second loss would leave Ohio State with little margin for error in a loaded conference race.

Lane Kiffin Hosts a Higher-Ranked but Flawed Foe

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Mississippi State at LSU

12 p.m. on ESPN

LSU is coming off a painful and costly overtime loss at Kentucky the last time out, another road loss for Lane Kiffin in SEC play.

Having two losses midway through the season is not what Kiffin expected after inheriting a very talented and very expensive roster. A third would put LSU in a catastrophic position looking ahead to a crucial November that includes games against Alabama and Texas.

Kamario Taylor burst onto the scene with an SEC-best 17 touchdowns, but some of the shine came off Mississippi State’s star quarterback after the 56-23 loss to Alabama. He aggravated a lingering right foot injury in that game, and the Bulldogs have not run the ball well at all to help him out. Now they face an LSU run stop that is second in FBS.

The Third Saturday Trap After a Heavyweight Loss



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Alabama at Tennessee

3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 6 Alabama heads to Neyland Stadium just one week after a narrow home defeat to Georgia. The Crimson Tide have not lost consecutive regular-season games in nearly two decades, yet the road environment and Tennessee’s improved defense present a credible threat.

The Volunteers rank among the national leaders in sacks and pressure rate, and have tightened up considerably under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The offense? That's basically running back DeSean Bishop as the aerial attack has stalled amid quarterback concerns.

Alabama is dealing with injuries along the offensive line and at receiver while trying to bounce back emotionally. Tennessee’s run game has shown enough consistency to control tempo. For a one-loss Alabama team, another setback would severely complicate its path through the SEC.

Familiar Faces and a Leaky Defense in Oxford

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Missouri at Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss welcomes Missouri in a conference clash with a very notable transfer subplot, as former Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons returns to Oxford, this time in a Mizzou uniform, and in command of a dynamic and balanced offensive attack that can put up some points.

Trinidad Chambliss still sits at the helm of a potent Rebels offense and off a 52-17 win at Vanderbilt last week, eager to beat a ranked SEC foe after getting smashed by a Florida squad that has since lost two ugly games in a row.

Ole Miss has problems defending against the run, sitting at 111th among 138 FBS teams right now in total production and surrendering almost 5 yards per carry.

Missouri is a top 45 rushing outfit and Jamal Roberts in particular is a powerhouse. He had over 200 yards rushing in each of his last two games and averaged about 8 yards per touch in that stretch.

An Unbeaten Road Test in Provo

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Notre Dame at BYU

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Second-ranked Notre Dame has dominated lesser competition by double digits all season, but true road tests against top-10 opponents have been scarce in recent years. No. 8 BYU’s defense ranks among the better units in the country against the run and in scoring.

The Cougars are missing LJ Martin at running back, yet quarterback Bear Bachmeier has shown real dual-threat ability and this team has experience rising to big moments. For the Irish, a loss would end the perfect start and raise ongoing questions about resume strength heading into the second half of the season.

Big 12 Contenders Collide with Explosive Offenses

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Oklahoma State at Houston

7:30 p.m. on Fox

We all knew the Big 12 would be the most wide-open Power Four conference race, and that remains the case in the middle of October as the Cowboys and Cougars meet in a ranked-on-ranked matchup.

No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston in a game between two of the Big 12’s more pleasant surprises. Both teams have some high-powered passing attacks, but the Cowboys have the clear edge. Drew Mestemaker runs the No. 6 aerial offense in the country. He goes against a Houston secondary that bends, allowing 250 yards per game, but rarely breaks, surrendering just 9 TDs.

Oklahoma State’s quarterback has been exceptionally productive, but the Cowboys’ defense has shown soft spots that Houston’s balanced offense is well-equipped to exploit.

In a conference race that remains wide open, a road loss for either side would damage early positioning and shift the balance of power in the Big 12.