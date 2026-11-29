The last-ever Championship Saturday is poised to kick off next weekend, but not without another dramatic update to the AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of a 2026 regular season finale that will rewrite the national playoff bracket again.

As expected, the top five remains secure, but even those highly-placed contenders will see some key movement by this time next week as the conference championship games play out, especially in the SEC and ACC.

Here’s what you need to know as the new AP top 25 rankings go live moving into the first 2026 postseason action.

AP Top 25 Rankings for Championship Saturday

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (58) Utah (12) Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech BYU Indiana Iowa USC Alabama Arizona UCLA Houston Oklahoma Florida Washington Ohio State Oregon Liberty Boise State Ole Miss Auburn

How did we do? Our projection for the new AP Top 25 poll

What the AP poll means for the playoff

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As in, actually affecting the selection committee? Nothing. They don’t take the AP rankings into consideration, but what the weekly ballot does to those three prominent losers could give us an impression of what the playoff pickers will decide.

For now, it could mean that 9-3 Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff. The darling of the selection committee for much of the season, its surprise loss to unranked Auburn could prove to finally thwart its national title ambitions.

Likewise for UCLA, which fell out of the top dozen after an ugly 45-10 loss to rival USC, enabling Big Ten hopefuls Indiana and Iowa to move up in the new rankings.

Championship Saturday will add a little more confusion to the mix. Especially in the top five, when Georgia and Texas play for the SEC title. And particularly in the Big Ten, as freefalling UCLA and currently out Indiana meet for that conference championship.

Here is what the College Football Playoff would look like today, based on the AP poll.

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech BYU Indiana Iowa Boise State

First teams out: USC, Alabama

Who else got votes?

AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, Missouri and Louisville

Better luck next time: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2.

Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25