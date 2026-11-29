College Football Rankings: Alabama Tanks, UCLA Plummets in New AP Top 25 Poll
The last-ever Championship Saturday is poised to kick off next weekend, but not without another dramatic update to the AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of a 2026 regular season finale that will rewrite the national playoff bracket again.
As expected, the top five remains secure, but even those highly-placed contenders will see some key movement by this time next week as the conference championship games play out, especially in the SEC and ACC.
Here’s what you need to know as the new AP top 25 rankings go live moving into the first 2026 postseason action.
AP Top 25 Rankings for Championship Saturday
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (58)
- Utah (12)
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Indiana
- Iowa
- USC
- Alabama
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Houston
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Washington
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Liberty
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Auburn
How did we do? Our projection for the new AP Top 25 poll
What the AP poll means for the playoff
As in, actually affecting the selection committee? Nothing. They don’t take the AP rankings into consideration, but what the weekly ballot does to those three prominent losers could give us an impression of what the playoff pickers will decide.
For now, it could mean that 9-3 Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff. The darling of the selection committee for much of the season, its surprise loss to unranked Auburn could prove to finally thwart its national title ambitions.
Likewise for UCLA, which fell out of the top dozen after an ugly 45-10 loss to rival USC, enabling Big Ten hopefuls Indiana and Iowa to move up in the new rankings.
Championship Saturday will add a little more confusion to the mix. Especially in the top five, when Georgia and Texas play for the SEC title. And particularly in the Big Ten, as freefalling UCLA and currently out Indiana meet for that conference championship.
Here is what the College Football Playoff would look like today, based on the AP poll.
- Georgia
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Boise State
First teams out: USC, Alabama
Who else got votes?
AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, Missouri and Louisville
Better luck next time: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2.
Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.