Rece Davis believes SEC powerhouse will win 'handily' in Week 3 rivalry game
Rece Davis offered a confident pick on this week’s College GameDay podcast. Alongside co-host Pete Thamel, Davis looked ahead to Saturday’s prime-time showdown in Baton Rouge between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers. His call was clear: LSU will win “handily.”
The Tigers enter their SEC opener with momentum, beating Clemson in Week 1 and Louisiana Tech in Week 2. Florida, meanwhile, stumbled badly at home in a stunning 18-16 loss to USF. The contrasting directions of both programs added fuel to Davis’ confidence in LSU.
Davis noted LSU’s offense has yet to look explosive, but he pointed to a defense capable of carrying the night. “The LSU defense has been dominant and probably will continue to be stifling against the Gators,” Davis said. “I’ll take LSU to win that one — win that one handily.”
LSU Offense Looks For Consistency Ahead Of SEC Opener
LSU’s offense has flashed its talent but has yet to put together a complete performance. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier helped deliver the opening win at Clemson but struggled with inconsistency the following week against Louisiana Tech. ESPN’s SP+ rankings place LSU’s offense at No. 25, a step below its top-10 potential.
The offensive line will be tested. Center Braelin Moore is questionable with an ankle injury, forcing LSU to prepare DJ Chester as a possible replacement. Moore’s absence would be significant given Florida’s powerful defensive line.
Star defensive tackle Caleb Banks could return for the Gators after missing the first two games, bolstering a front that already presents problems.
To counter, LSU has relied on perimeter speed. Receiver Zavion Thomas has been used as a gadget option, logging three runs of 10 yards or more. Expect LSU to continue leveraging wide receiver screens and creative run concepts to attack the edges and neutralize Florida’s strength in the middle.
Florida Faces Critical Test After USF Loss
Florida’s upset loss to USF left fans questioning the team’s discipline and direction. The Gators committed costly penalties and failed to finish drives, leaving them vulnerable to another stumble. Quarterback DJ Lagway showed flashes of promise, but consistency and composure remain pressing concerns.
The challenge grows this week in Death Valley. Florida’s secondary is physical and capable of disrupting screens, but the Gators’ front must contain LSU’s speed on the edges.
If Nussmeier finds rhythm against Florida’s zone-heavy coverage, the Tigers will generate the big plays they’ve been missing.
For Florida, a win would keep its season alive after a devastating home loss. For LSU, victory would cement its SEC contender status and reaffirm Davis’ prediction. The Tigers will host Florida on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.