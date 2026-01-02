Reeling SEC program set to lose two top 10 transfer players

After an epic regular season, the transfer portal is hitting some SEC schools hard. But one school in particular is taking a beating, with two of the national top nine players in the portal hailing from the same school.

Those rankings come from 247sports, which verifies 21 players who have indicated intention to enter the portal from a hard-luck school. The school has a new coach, but he'll be busy purely from a numbers standpoint after a massive numbers exodus... to say nothing of the talent leaving.

It's the 4-8 Florida Gators who are taking a drubbing, even with new coach Jon Sumrall on board. Sumrall might be planning to lure some recruits to follow him from his previous job at Tulane, but even if so, he'll have his work cut out replacing some of the top talent Florida is set to lose.

EDGE Jayden Woods is currently ranked as the No. 6 player in the nation who has indicated a portal intention. Woods was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 who made a significant impact as a true freshman with the Gators.

He played in all 12 games, starting a pair and finished with 28 tackles, including five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, which tied for team high on the Florida roster. The 6'3", 250-pound standout figures to be a massive portal prize.

Perhaps more famous, although ranked slightly lower at No. 9 in the nation is Florida QB DJ Lagway. Lagway was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024 and in two seasons at UF, showed equal measures of massive potential and inconsistent performance.

QB DJ Lagway is one of two Florida players in the top ten of 247sports' portal rankings. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a freshman, Lagway made seven starts after veteran QB Graham Mertz was injured. He finished with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But in 2025, he was even more inconsistent, finishing with 2,264 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Lagway will still be a significant portal recruit, but has a checkered past now.

Among the other notable players who have opted to leave the Gators are wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, a redshirt sophomore who posted 27 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Wilson is the No. 31 national recruit in the portal per 247's rankings.

Fellow receiver Aidan Mizell is another significant departure from the Gator program. The 6'1" redshirt sophomore, who is the No. 67 national recruit according to 247sports, caught 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Tight end Hayden Hansen is currently No. 98 in the 247rankings, making him the fifth and final Gator in the services' top 100 players. The nearly 6'8" target snagged 30 receptions for 254 yards in 2025 for UF.

Florida's passing game is definitely in need of a tune up under the defensively-trained Sumrall. For their part, the Gators will certainly figure to be active in the portal.