Rece Davis explains why Alabama needs to "play to a standard" against Wisconsin
Rece Davis has seen enough Alabama football to know the program cannot measure itself against lesser opponents. On his College GameDay podcast with Pete Thamel, Davis said the Crimson Tide’s 73-0 win over UL-Monroe was impressive, but he cautioned that the real test begins this weekend against Wisconsin.
Davis praised Alabama’s young receivers for stepping up in the blowout, but stressed that the win must be viewed in context. “[UL-Monroe] was an overmatched opponent, so we’ll see how this game goes,” Davis said. “It will be a big test. Alabama needs to play to a standard on Saturday.” The comment underscored a recurring theme in Tuscaloosa: talent is never in short supply, but consistency against top competition defines the program’s ceiling.
Wisconsin, off to a 2-0 start, provides that opportunity. Even though the Badgers remain a three-touchdown underdog, their defense has allowed fewer than 35 rushing yards per game through two weeks, ranking third nationally. The matchup presents Alabama with an opportunity to demonstrate its offense's ability to maintain efficiency against one of the nation’s most physical units.
Ty Simpson’s Flawless Outing Resets Tide’s Quarterback Room
Quarterback Ty Simpson enters the spotlight with renewed confidence after his perfect game against UL-Monroe. The redshirt junior completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing score in one of the most efficient outings in program history.
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron was quick to highlight Simpson’s growth. On The Dynasty podcast, McCarron said he texted Simpson to congratulate him, praising his poise and his ability to make plays with his legs. McCarron admitted he initially thought Simpson had broken his school record for consecutive completions, but clarified that Mac Jones still holds the mark with 19 straight.
Behind Simpson, backups Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also delivered, reinforcing the depth of Alabama’s quarterback room. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb admitted this week that he miscalculated his approach to Simpson before the opener against Florida State. He said he was not demanding enough of his quarterback, but after correcting his preparation, Simpson looked sharper and more decisive.
That improvement will be crucial against Wisconsin’s disciplined defense. Davis’ reminder to “play to a standard” reflects the need for Alabama to prove it can execute against a unit built to withstand physical football.
Wisconsin Battles Quarterback Uncertainty Entering Tuscaloosa
Wisconsin will arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium facing a difficult situation under center. Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. remains unlikely to play after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Miami (Ohio). Coach Luke Fickell said Edwards will travel and warm up with the team, but sophomore Danny O’Neil is expected to start.
O’Neil has been efficient, completing 76 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions, but Saturday’s environment will be a significant step up from the Badgers’ early-season opponents. Fickell said Edwards is eager to return, but emphasized the need to protect him from aggravating the injury.
The Badgers will also lean on a rebuilt defensive front to challenge Alabama’s offensive line. Whether that pressure can disrupt Simpson and the Crimson Tide’s rhythm remains the key question. For Davis, however, the real issue is less about Wisconsin and more about Alabama’s identity. “Play to a standard” is the message, and Saturday represents the first true measure of whether DeBoer’s team is ready for SEC play.
The Crimson Tide will host Wisconsin at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at noon ET.