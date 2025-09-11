A.J. McCarron sends strong message on Ty Simpson after Alabama’s dominant win
Ty Simpson delivered the type of performance Alabama fans have been waiting to see. In a 73-0 dismantling of UL-Monroe, the redshirt junior quarterback was flawless, completing all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing score and had another touchdown wiped off the board by penalty.
The showing came just one week after Simpson’s rocky debut as Alabama’s starter against Florida State, where the offense stalled following a promising opening drive. This time around, Simpson looked sharp, confident, and efficient, leading the Crimson Tide to one of their most lopsided wins in program history.
On Thursday, former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron praised Simpson during The Dynasty podcast, a show he co-hosts with Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart. McCarron not only applauded the stat line but also sent Simpson a direct message of support after the game.
McCarron Praises Simpson’s Growth And Record-Tying Efficiency
McCarron said he reached out to Simpson after the win. “I sent Ty a message after the game and told him I was proud of him,” McCarron said. “To go 17-of-17 for 226 yards, three touchdowns, plus one on the ground — I thought he played excellent.”
He noted that Simpson’s ability to extend plays with his legs may be the most overlooked aspect of his game. “I like seeing him use his legs. That’s the most underrated part of his game,” McCarron said. “When things break down, he’s got to be able to escape up and through the pocket.”
McCarron also recalled his own stretch of consecutive completions at Alabama, admitting he initially thought Simpson might have surpassed his old record. Producer Stephen Gorgi later clarified that it was Mac Jones who holds the Tide mark with 19 straight completions.
Still, McCarron emphasized that Simpson’s performance was as close to perfect as a quarterback could hope for, especially when backed up by strong outings from Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.
Grubb’s Motivation Tactic And Simpson’s Response
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb admitted this week that he made a mistake in his preparation of Simpson before the Florida State game. He said he was not hard enough on his quarterback and vowed not to repeat that mistake.
The change in approach was noticeable. Simpson looked more decisive and confident against UL-Monroe, moving through his reads quickly and attacking downfield without hesitation. DeBoer and Grubb have emphasized anticipation throws and playing with freedom, an approach that seemed to bring out Simpson’s best.
The quarterback room’s depth also keeps pressure on Simpson to perform. Mack went 8-of-10 for 80 yards and two scores, while Russell flashed his arm talent late, finishing 4-of-6. With competition behind him, Simpson has little room to get complacent. Instead, his spotless performance reinforced that he remains the Tide’s QB1 heading into a challenging stretch.
Wisconsin will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, bringing a 2-0 record and one of the nation’s more physical defenses.
Alabama holds the recent edge in the all-time series, having won the past two matchups, including a 42-10 victory in Madison last season. With Simpson coming off the best game of his career, the Crimson Tide will aim to carry momentum into the heart of their September schedule.
Alabama will host Wisconsin at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at noon ET.