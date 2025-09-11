Rece Davis predicts Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame winner in Week 3
The buildup to Notre Dame’s home opener against Texas A&M already carried playoff implications. It became more notable this week when ESPN’s Rece Davis gave his pick on the College GameDay podcast. Davis, joined by co-host Pete Thamel, broke down his prediction and the matchup that will highlight Week 3.
Texas A&M and Notre Dame are both inside the top 20, and both have something to prove after the season’s opening weeks. Notre Dame dropped its opener at Miami behind freshman quarterback CJ Carr, while Texas A&M rolled through two Group of 5 opponents at home and could stand out among a crowded SEC with a win over the Fighting Irish.
On the podcast, Davis leaned into Notre Dame’s pedigree at home. “Give me Notre Dame there,” Davis said. “I think Notre Dame in prime time at home, defense will be good.”
Rece Davis Explains His Pick For Notre Dame
Davis pointed directly to the environment at Notre Dame Stadium and the program’s tradition of responding to adversity. He cited the Irish’s defensive talent and the prime-time atmosphere as reasons for siding with Marcus Freeman’s team.
He also highlighted cornerbacks Christian Gray and Leonard Moore as players to watch, while teasing a GameDay film room session with Nick Saban focused on defensive back technique.
Davis has long tied his analysis to the Irish’s history and tradition, and his connection to former basketball coach Phelps reinforced his pick. The larger point, though, is that Davis sees Notre Dame as a team built to handle the early test after its setback at Miami.
For a program aiming to return to the College Football Playoff, avoiding a second straight loss is critical.
Pete Thamel Sees Aggies As Rising Threat
While Davis went Irish, Thamel leaned the other way. “I'm gonna take Gig' Em here,” he said. “That was a coin flip game last year, trench game, low scoring. I think Marcel Reed's experience will lead to him having a breakout signature victory.”
Thamel believes Reed, supported by new receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, gives the Aggies the offensive punch to challenge Notre Dame. He pointed to last year’s low-scoring grind as a sign that Texas A&M can win if it finishes drives.
For Thamel, the Aggies’ growth under Elko makes them a dangerous road opponent. Reed’s ability to extend plays with his legs could be the difference, especially if Notre Dame’s defense struggles to generate pressure.
Davis and Thamel may see it differently, but both agree this game carries major weight in the playoff race. The Fighting Irish will host Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.