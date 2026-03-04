210-Pound RB Who Ran 100 Meters in 10.61 Seconds Gets Major Attention

College football recruiters prioritize verified metrics to evaluate high school talent nationwide. While game film displays vision and physical toughness, track and field results provide electronic proof of a player's raw explosiveness.

AJ McBean, a 210-pound junior running back at Mira Costa, recently provided that proof during an early-season track meet. The athlete finished the 100-meter dash in 10.61 seconds, a time that immediately resonated with college scouts and coaching staffs.

This performance served as a clear indicator of McBean's physical growth and recovery following a demanding football season. After playing through an ankle injury last fall, the running back transitioned into a rigorous spring training schedule.

AJ McBean track times, college football recruiting impact

McBean noted that his phone began ringing almost as soon as the 10.61 mark became public, according to reporting from Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times. He received several calls and text messages from coaches interested in his rare combination of size and top-end speed.

"It meant a lot to me," McBean said. "It showed all the hard work I’ve done since football season ended. I played last season with an ankle injury. I had a couple weeks of rest, then was right back to the grind."

The junior attributed the result to his commitment to the track program rather than focusing solely on traditional football drills. He has utilized track to develop his speed throughout his high school career.

"In the offseason, a lot of people do the football program lifts," he said. "I like to go to the track to get my speed up. It’s helped me since my freshman year. I’ve seen the growth."

10.61 season opener for the 100m!! Only going to get better and better watch💲 pic.twitter.com/rRWEcBoHCf — AJ McBean (@ajmcbean11) February 28, 2026

The two-time first-team Bay League running back does not believe he has reached his ceiling for the year. Since this was an early season mark, he expects to lower his time as the weather warms and the competition intensifies.

"I expected nothing less than that," McBean said regarding his recent time. "The goal is to get to low 10.4, high 10.3."

The verified nature of track times prevents the inflation often seen in self-reported forty-yard dashes. For a 210-pound back, a sub-11.00 second 100-meter time is a significant benchmark for Division I programs.

Thus far, McBean has offers from Sacramento State, San Diego State and New Mexico. Expect that list to grow.