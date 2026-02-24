Nation's No. 3 Quarterback Announces Top 10 Schools

With the 2026 college football offseason in full swing, programs are in pursuit of talent to better their rosters for the years to come.

The bulk of the 2026 recruiting cycle wrapped up in early December of 2025, and it officially came to an end on national signing day in early February. The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle officially wrapped up in January after nearly two months' worth of movement.

The next major order of business for college football programs to better themselves is to capitalize on the 2027 recruiting cycle. Some key prospects in the class have already committed, although most will not make their decision until sometime in the summer.

While recruiting for the 2027 class is the next step for every football program, some of the star prospects in the 2028 class are inching closer to their college decisions. One 2028 prospect who feels he is closing in on a decision is quarterback Neimann Lawrence.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder from the Fort Lauderdale era is a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2028, per 247Sports Composite. Lawrence also plays baseball for American Heritage School.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Lawrence an "advanced passer with impressive field command" and said he "moves at times like a shortstop while avoiding sacks" in a scouting report he released in June of 2025.

Lawrence made an important step in his recruitment process on Tuesday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Lawrence had narrowed down his list to 10 schools, including Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Virginia Tech in the group.

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Liberty City, FL is one of the top recruits in the 2028 Class



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/Bqj6XcBzNQ pic.twitter.com/xFDkfE7zxv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 24, 2026

A handful of the schools in Lawrence's top 10 have hosted him on numerous visits. With Miami being so close to him, Lawrence has visited the Hurricanes on four different occasions, most recently on March 22, 2025.

Florida is the other in-state contender vying for Lawrence in his top 10. He has visited the Gators twice in his recruitment, one of the visits for Florida's game against Texas A&M in 2024. He has not visited Florida since it hired Jon Sumrall as its head coach.

Lawrence has visited Ohio State four times in his recruitment process. He visited for two games, a spring practice in March of 2025 and for a camp in June of 2025. Lawrence has visited the other side of "The Game" rivalry twice, visiting Michigan for its 2024 game against Northwestern and again for a camp in 2025.

Texas and Notre Dame are the other two programs in Lawrence's top 10 that he has visited. He attended camps held by the Longhorns and Fighting Irish in early June of 2025.