3 College Football Programs Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2027 Recruiting

The College Football landscape can be volatile on the recruiting trail at times these days. With the infusion of NIL and rev-share, players are chasing dollar signs and commas more than tradition and coaching.

With that said, these three schools have been aggressive thus far in 2027, and their success thus far is not what most saw coming.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have been unleashed under former Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who's always had a strong eye for talent. He and head coach Brent Venables' coaching staff are overperforming early, currently boosting the No. 1 2027 recruiting class via 19 commitments.

So far, every position has at least one recruit in the class. Assuming there's a successful push from the federal government to curtail player movement and keep transfers at one free per player, with the second necessitating sitting out a year, the Sooners should see most of these players begin and end their careers in Norman.

If that's the case, Oklahoma may soon rise to the top of the SEC, and they have the talent to stay there.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies haven't had a top-10 recruiting class since the 2018 season, when Chris Petersen was still the head coach. Since Washington's national championship appearance in 2024, the Huskies have had just one top-15 class.

In 2027, Washington is currently ranked No. 7, with 10 commits total and two blue-chips, DL Jon Ioane out of Tustin, California, and 4-star WR Zerek Sidney out of Goodyear, Arizona. So far, Jedd Fisch and Co. have mainly focused resources on defensive recruits, since the 2026 class has high-end talent at the tackle, running back, and receiver spots.

We'll see if the Huskies can remain in the top-10.

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm is setting himself up for long-term stability in the Bluegrass State with the No. 8 recruiting class in 2027.

It's been since the Bobby Petrino era that UL has had a top-10 class. Truthfully, local 4-star corner Allen Evans (Trinity) is carrying the class thus far as the only blue-chip. Still, the Cards keeping top skill-position talent in the Derby City is a major win for Brohm, who had high expectations in 2026 to move the needle forward after following up a 10-win debut with two eight-win regular seasons.

If he can get Louisville back near the top of the ACC, the 2027 class will only grow in talent.